Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, presented an interim study Tuesday, analyzing the benefits of establishing Daylight Saving Time as the official time year-round in Oklahoma.
Stephens has been working to lock the clock since he entered the Oklahoma Legislature, and he hopes to make Daylight Saving Time the permanent time throughout the year. The idea is that it will help support farmers and ranchers, and Oklahomans would have more time to go outdoors after work or school.
"We can't manufacture daylight," Stephens said. "What we can do is manipulate when we use it."
Stephens said at least 18 other states are trying to pass similar legislation to freeze Daylight Saving Time.
However, he said federal legislation must be passed to allow Oklahoma and surrounding states to lock in DST. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, have reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would apply to those states who currently participate in DST.
"That would allow us to lock the clocks once it's across the finish line," Stephens said. "The other 18 states that have already done this, they're waiting for that relaxing of those regulations and an amendment on those federal statutes."
JanLee Rowlett, deputy commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, cited several reasons why producers in the state would benefit from locking in DST.
"I think the most obvious, and one we hear from producers the most frequently, is just longer days that they can use the daylight to finish their on-farm chores in the daylight," she said. "This can have safety and productivity impacts - just to have a longer day to be able to get home, especially for those that have off-farm jobs. For the majority of farmers and ranchers in the state, this isn't their primary source of income."
During the winter time, farmers essentially work a second job in the dark. American Farmers and Ranchers President Scott Blubaugh said mental health issues are common in farming communities, and that stress among agriculture producers is increasing.
"Working in the dark cannot possibly help farmers' stress levels," he said. "It just doesn't do us any good."
According to members of the Oklahoma Department of Health, the circadian rhythm, also known as humans' sleep and wake cycle, is directly related to the alertness of the brain, body temperature, blood pressure, melatonin and muscle growth.
Adriana Drugicuvic said the internal clock influences major organs, like the heart and liver.
"Studies have shown that the week prior and the week following Daylight Saving Time, more hours than just one are lost in sleep time," she said. "People report being kind of knocked out for the entire week following and leading up to the period of the clocks changing. Research has been able to show that in the week prior and the week following Daylight Saving Time, the risk of acute heart attack symptoms increase."
