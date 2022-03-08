5Ws+1H: What It's About: Sequoyah Schools boasts rich history

First established as an orphanage for Cherokee and Native children, Sequoyah Schools has a robust history, as it has reached its 150th anniversary.
In 1872, the Cherokee National Council passed a joint resolution to establish an orphan asylum, offering a place of refuge for the many children who came out of the Civil War without parents. It was a place to provide support and education, and it opened its doors in March of that year.
"Since its founding, Sequoyah has transformed many times, and is now recognized for its innovative approaches; not just in education, but also in the caring for and nurturing of Native youth," said Corey Bunch, Cherokee Nation chief of staff and former superintendent. "Though it began as an orphanage out of necessity, it has continued to not only provide a safe atmosphere, but a well-rounded education, as well, for many generations of students."
Cherokee leaders have long been involved in the school, like former state representative W.W. Hastings and U.S. Sen. Charles Robert Owen. In 1914, the property was sold to the U.S. Department of Interior for $5,000, and in 1925, it became the Sequoyah Orphan Training School.
"Indian boarding schools are being examined across the country for student conditions and the loss of Native languages. Sequoyah School contributed to that loss as well. However, many Cherokee and Native children lived and thrived on the Sequoyah campus with the help and oversight of our tribe," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The school was briefly known as the Sequoyah Vocational School, housing a variety of farming and agricultural facilities. The Cherokee Nation regained operation of the school in 1984. It was eventually named Sequoyah High School. In 2006, it added grades 7-8 to become Sequoyah Schools.
The school originally only had one building on 40 acres of land. However, the campus size has increased over the years, and various modern facilities have been constructed to support students and faculty.
"Today, more than 4,000 strong Native men and women have graduated from what would become known as Sequoyah High School, which not only serves students with a high value of education, but also a strong sense of pride and culture," Hoskin said.
Sequoyah Schools enrolls around 300 students every year, representing tribes from all over the country.
Students are eligible to attend if they are members of a federally recognized tribe, or descendants of such members. High school students are also eligible to live in the dormitories.
As a way to ensure the school lives on for another 150 years, Hoskin has dedicated $20 million infrastructure funds to build new school facilities.
