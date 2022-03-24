5Ws+1H: What It's About: Singers offer tips for karaoke success

Tahlequah is home to different venues that regularly host karaoke night.
Dewain’s Place and Ned’s are the go-to places for those who want to sing, but Kroner & Baer and The Branch will also sometimes hold karaoke events.
Introduced in 1971 by a Japanese inventor who figured out how to eliminate vocals off tracks, karaoke has been a mainstay throughout bars and parties for decades. For those interested in improving their singing skills, local singers offer suggestions.
Denyce Dunham-Finch plays and sings in the Qualls-based band Oklahoma Wildlife, and she used to host karaoke in the ‘90s.
“The machine was huge and heavy, the size of a jukebox. It had actual vinyl records in it. It was a novelty and the crowd had a blast,” she said.
For those wanting to sound better, it isn’t a bad idea to warm up the voice with vocal exercises.
“Most people don't warm up before they sing in bars; I guess the alcohol does that for them. When the words are in front of you and back-up singers are supporting you, most people actually sound pretty good,” she said.
She recommends singers choose songs with which they are somewhat familiar, but it isn’t a bad idea for confident singers to go out on a limb.
“The best thing is that nobody expects a karaoke singer to be professional. When someone is great and nails the performance, it is awesome,” she said. “At one private party I hosted, a woman sang 'Midnight Train to Georgia.’ It was so good that I remember it to this day.”
The most important bit of advice she offers is to just do it.
“I encourage everyone to participate. Singing is so good for the soul, and who knows, there could be somebody remembering your performance 30 years later,” she said.
Harley Tinsley is a musician, performer, and occasional karaoke singer who believes karaoke is for everyone, regardless of ability.
“The thing about karaoke is that you can't be super-concerned about how well you can sing. Karaoke isn't for the crowd, it's for the person singing having a good time,” he said.
Tinsley doesn’t do a lot of preparation before singing, or before he plays in a live show. He also knows his limitations.
“Some things I avoid, like most rock songs. I honestly don’t try singing them because I’m unable to keep my voice from going out, so I don't do them,” he said.
He also recommends what he calls “liquid courage.”
“The right amount will actually help loosen up your vocal cords. It also makes you sound better in everybody else's ears,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.