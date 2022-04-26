On April 6, The Soda Fountain opened its counter inside Tahlequah Drug Co. The kitchen has rebranded itself, attempting to go back to its roots.
As patrons walk into the new section of the store, they will hear 1950s music playing in the background, and they will see old-fashioned trinkets for purchase around the store, as well as new decals on its windows.
The Soda Fountain sets itself apart as a quintessential '50s diner.
Until recently, co-owner Doyle Gower did not believe The Soda Fountain's menu fully reflected the spirit of the restaurant, which is why the locale underwent renovations in March.
The biggest change to the menu is that The Soda Fountain is now offering slugburgers and fries. In the past, soups and sandwiches were served daily. Soups are now seasonal and will run from October to March.
The restaurant now only offers one cold sandwich: chicken salad. The diner also offers foot-long coney dogs with fries.
Most popular are the Tillamook ice cream and soda products.
"Nobody else in town has the Tillamook ice cream. We are the only ones. We have eight different flavors. We do root beer floats and banana splits," said Gower.
Taylor Garner works at The Soda Fountain, and she helped come up with the concept.
"It's been called The Soda Fountain for so long, and the idea was to be an old-fashioned soda fountain, so when we were talking, and I was like, 'let's just take it back to its old glory.' That was our original plan," said Garner.
The hot menu includes a signature grilled cheese sandwich, which is made with mozzarella and pepperoni, and a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
She said one of the most popular items is root beer floats.
A number of customers come in every week and place orders for the frothy drink.
To make a root beer float, Garner takes a tall glass mug and filled it a quarter-high with root beer. She then adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and fills the rest of the mug with soda pop.
She then tops off the mug with hand-whipped cream and a cherry.
Those who aren't keen on root beer floats can make special orders.
"We can make anything that anyone wants. In the summer, people ask for Italian cream sodas. We are making a list of drinks we're going to offer. If they want it, we can make it," said Garner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.