5Ws+1H: What It's About: Some beetles can be beneficial in homes

As the weather begins to shift to warmer temperatures, beetles and other bugs may start to enter homes. Some beetles can be a nuisance, while others provide benefits to the environment.
Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office Agriculture Educator Jodie Parolini said a large number of beetles are living in Oklahoma, with at least 102 families being considered valid and 2,900 species known to be inhabiting the state.
These families can be anything from aderidae, or ant-like leaf bugs, to fireflies, to even scraptiidae, false-flower beetles.
“Beetles, the insect order Coleoptera, are the dominant form of life on earth: there are more known species of Coleoptera than any other group of organisms, with over 350,000 described species,” said Parolini. “They make up a large chunk of the animal population – 40%. With that being said, a lot of beetles can be found in Oklahoma.”
Even though some may squirm at the thought of a beetle, the bugs offer several benefits, especially through insect population control. For example, Parolini said, the area’s most well-known beetle – a lady beetle, or lady bug – is a substantial biological control option for aphids, which are small insects that can damage crops and gardens. Collop beetles can do the same, as the adults feed on thrips, aphids, moth eggs and small larvae.
“Various species of ground beetles can be found under debris, in soil cracks or moving along the ground,” said Parolini. “Both adults and larvae are general feeders with powerful jaws. Almost any crop or garden pest that spends part or all of its life on the soil surface may be prey for these insects. Beetles also create usable soil for vegetation by eating waste, rotten wood, and carcasses.”
Parolini said some beetles, such as the ground beetle, can just be a nuisance when entering a home, but others, like the blister beetle, can harm animals or plants. Blister beetles contain a blistering agent called cantharidin in their blood or hemolymph. This substance is highly toxic to livestock when ingested and can cause death or illness. The black and orange striped beetle can even defoliate plants.
Parolini said beetle activity will increase as the weather continues to warm.
“For smaller numbers found, you can remove them physically – capture them in a container or remove them with a vacuum,” said Parolini. “You could also try setting out sticky traps, such as those used for cockroaches. For larger numbers, seal and repair potential entry points, such as cracks in the foundation, gaps and spaces around doors, ground-level windows and similar areas. Remove habitats that are nearby the home, such as mulch piles, stack firewood away from the home –as far away as is practical – etc. For large infestations, you can then apply a pesticide outside around the house.”
If someone does come in contact with a toxic beetle, such as a blister beetle, Parolini said they should wash their hands, monitor the area, and go to a doctor if pain persists.
“I don’t think we should live in fear of any insects, beetles included,” said Parolini. “When in doubt, treat the found insect with caution and avoid touching it until you can get a positive identification on it.”
Check it out
Anyone who wants to identify a beetle can reach out to the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office by bringing it in a clear container or by emailing a photo to heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.