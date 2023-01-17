5Ws+1H: What It's About: Some soups can be eaten in warm months

While soup is often thought of as a winter meal, some recipes are more fitting for the summer and spring.
Heather Winn, a Cherokee County OSU Extension Office family and consumer science educator, said cold soups can be eaten during the warmer months, and those are often fruit-based.
“Typically, most people don’t eat cold soup. When you think of soup, you think of something that warms you to the bones, and most of the time when it’s cool outside,” said Winn. “But it could be a soup in the summertime that you would have, so you would have something that’s not hot.”
She said cold soups can be sweeter, depending on what the recipe calls for, including include mint, raspberries, strawberries, or lemons. Sometimes these sweeter, chilled soups are used as either an appetizer or a dessert.
Soup can be eaten as a healthier alternative, with sandwiches, or even with pasta added to the mixture, to provide more filling.
Winn said soup can be a healthier option at dinnertime, but in the case of canned soup, the user should be aware of the contents and its nutritional value.
“If you purchase soup that's already been processed, whether it’s in a can or whatever, you need to be cautious about the sodium content or the calorie content. Maybe the sugar content is going to be in there because it’s been commercially processed,” said Winn. “Sodium is usually something they use to make it shelf stable, and so if you’re trying to use less sodium in your diet, you need to go for the lower-sodium types of soups.”
Making soup from scratch can be less expensive, especially if part of the contents come from leftovers. Winn said an example of this would include adding chopped leftover roast to a vegetable soup concoction.
She said cooking soup is not only healthy and less expensive, but it can be a simple alternative for the main dish or as an appetizer.
To help intensify the flavor of the soup, Winn suggests adding spices and herbs at the end of the cooking process.
In the case of a large amount of leftovers, Winn said the soup can be frozen for future use. The soup can be stored in either storage containers or double bagged in plastic baggies.
When the soup is pulled out of the freezer to be reheated, Winn said a type of vegetable or pasta should be added to help give the dish more texture, as some of its contents might have softened over time.
