5Ws+1H: What It's About: Some use tarot cards to chart direction of their lives

Dating back centuries, tarot cards have been used to gain insight into the past, present or future, helping those who believe understand the paths of their lives.
Those looking for guidance can use tarot cards, or oracle cards as a tool to find answers within oneself, said Stormy Crystal, resident psychic at Tahlequah Creates, who uses them to offer counseling.
“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen next week,” she said. “It’s always about choice, chance and change. They can change one little thing and that would totally make what I told them null and void. I hope they leave with a sense of understanding themselves better, finding some peace and just enjoying the experience.”
Tarot cards come in decks of 78, and there are several versions. Each card comes with its own symbolism and imagery, and each can be interpreted differently. They could represent spiritual lessons, significant life events or everyday tasks. A tarot reader uses these to offer direction and guidance.
Crystal said the Rider-Waite version is often used by tarot readers, but they can also confuse the person for whom they’re interpreting.
“With the Rider-Waite, when you learn how to do them, it has a specific thing telling you this is the past, this is for your future, and this is for your present,” she said. “You might get the death card, for instance, and automatically everybody thinks they’re going to die. That’s not what the death card always means. It could be a relationship ending, a job ending, or you might be getting rid of your favorite card.”
There are variety of "spreads" for readers to draw the cards. They could lay down three cards, which represents the past, present and future. A single card could be pulled for the interpreter to use as a reminder for what they should be focusing on during their day. A Celtic Cross spread takes 10 cards, and offers greater detail and answers to more questions.
Oracle cards, which Crystal uses, are slightly different. The decks don’t have a set number of cards, and their meaning can be broader. When she does a reading, she’ll start by pulling four cards and then ask the person what he or she wants to learn.
"If I lay out the cards and one of them is enlightenment, the person may be wanting to get enlightened and I’ll ask them what they’re needing to be enlightened about and what they’re looking for,” she said. “They’ll tell me, and from that I can gauge whether they’re happy, sad, mad, afraid, and then we go from there.”
Sometimes Crystal will use the whole deck. For those who visit a reader, or try to read the cards for themselves, she said it’s important to be open-minded and to pay close attention to what a set of cards could mean.
“It’s not always that cut and dried,” she said. “Sometimes it may mean the opposite, or something totally different from what they’re thinking. They have to learn to pay attention and listen to what spirits are telling them. If someone has fortune and abundance, it doesn’t mean you’re going to be a millionaire. You may be fortunate to have a nice house, a nice car and a good job.”
For more than 20 years, Crystal has been reading tarot cards. She said they can be used in a variety of ways, but she uses them more to offer people counseling – to help them realize they knew the information they were seeking all along – rather than fortune-telling.
“They’re just there as not really a prop, but as a map to what’s supposed to be being told to this person,” she said. “I can do a reading without them, but people seem to like to have a visual of something. They want to be able to see what I’m saying.”
Crystal said it’s important people tarot or oracle cards before they begin trying to interpret them. She added that the practice can be used as a way to find healing and hope for those in need, and it doesn’t have to be rooted in dark connotations.
“A lot of people think it’s dark, but it doesn’t have to be dark,” she said. “I’m not telling you to go light a black candle and curse your ex-husband. I’m giving you information that you can take as a grain of salt or you can run with it.”
