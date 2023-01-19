5Ws+1H: What It's About: Some wasp species offer benefits

Wasps are often seen as pesky critters but can actually provide some benefits to the environment.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office agriculture educator, said there are two wasp breeds that are common in the area and quite similar to each other – the European Hornet and the Eastern Cicada Killer Wasp
Parolini said the European Hornet is a more aggressive species compared to the Eastern Cicada Killer Wasp. The European Hornet tends to build nests in empty spaces, while Eastern Cicada Killers make nests in the ground.
“If you have an old car just sitting out in the pasture [the European Hornet] can actually nest in the glove box, so any kind of empty space they will take root in,” said Parolini.
Due to Eastern Cicada Killers being less aggressive than their counterpart, they don’t pose as big of a threat to people. Even though this wasp can seem more scary because of its larger size, Parolini said they are generally harmless unless a significant threat is being made toward them.
“The males don’t have stingers, but the females do,” said Parolini. “They use these stingers mostly to catch cicadas, hence the name 'cicada killer.'”
Parolini does not recommend getting rid of Eastern Cicada Killers, as they are less threatening.
While they can be a nuisance to others, wasps – especially the Eastern Cicada Killer – do offer some benefits, such as killing cicadas.
Even though cicadas do not kill trees, they can weaken them by sucking out sap.
Parolini said wasps are not the most ideal pollinators, but they do help a little with the process.
“They do still help out a little bit,” said Parolini. “It’s like that group project that you have and it’s that one person who’s like, ‘I’ll do the easiest thing possible.’”
To get rid of the European Hornet, Parolini suggested calling a professional pest control exterminator to remove the hive. If it is closer to the colder seasons, Parolini said those worried can try to wait out the wasps, as they often die off during the colder weather.
To prevent European Hornets from congregating in unwanted areas, such as porches, attics, and sheds, Parolini said homeowners can turn off lights to deter wasps from the space.
“They can be on your porch and then if you’re trying to enjoy some family time out on your porch, [the wasps are] going to be like, ‘That’s not right. This is our area.’ And so that’s not going to be a fun interaction,” she said.
