With Mother’s Day coming up, locals are already starting to think about what to get for Mom.
Deana Franke, Oasis Health Foods owner, recommends making a spice cake, which is tasty, high in nutrients, and healthier than most cakes bought at a store.
Franke shared a special recipe she uses with whole ingredients.
“It’s a little bit of a cheat because there’s a cake mix involved, but it’s a wonderful cake mix, and you add a lot of things to it to make it a special cake,” she said.
Franke's ultimate spice cake is a family favorite. She has made it for birthdays, Mother’s Day, and other special events. It is the perfect cake because it uses healthy fillers.
To make the cake, she recommends purchasing a box of Namaste gluten-free spice cake mix, which is good for two 9-inch round cakes.
“It’s a gluten-free cake mix. We have three people in our family who can’t eat gluten. Nobody notices it is a gluten-free cake mix. An extra egg makes all of the difference in the world,” she said.
She also alters the recipe by adding diced tart cherries, small walnuts and pecans, as well as extra cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. She doesn’t use an exact recipe; rather, she eyeballs it until she thinks she has added enough. For the batter, she mostly follows the recipe, but she’ll sometimes use melted butter in lieu of canola oil. It is topped with a cream cheese frosting, made with butter, vanilla, powdered sugar, and milk.
“It is a great Mother’s Day project for your momma. If your mother likes spice cake, this is top of the line. I’ve made it for people’s weddings, and I’ve made it for birthdays,” said Franke. “It’s just a really tasty cake, and it has some nutritional value because it has nuts, dates, and tart cherries and good things in it for you.”
The nuts include Omega 3s and protein. Her nuts are not laden with pesticides, and her pecans are grown locally in Fort Gibson.
“Nuts are one of the best snack items you can give yourself, so long as they don’t have added salt,” she said.
Dates are a great snack because they come from trees that extract high amounts of micronutrients from the ground, including selenium, manganese, magnesium, and copper.
