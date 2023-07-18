When people think of “squatters” trying to obtain property they don’t actually own, they may believe it is done covertly. But if a land grab is to work, it has to be done publicly.
Jack Thorp, district attorney for District 27, said that technically speaking, if a squatter inhabits an area for a certain amount of time, he could claim the property. In the realm of law, Thorp said, this is called “adverse possession,” and if someone suspects a squatter may be on their land, they should speak with an attorney.
“Generally, it’s not what most people think about,” said Thorp. “It’s not like there’s an abandoned home and somebody gets in there and just decides they’re going to live in there.”
Several elements must take place to set in motion adverse possession in Oklahoma. The area must be occupied by the person for 15 consecutive years; the person must hold himself out as the owner of the property by taking certain actions, such as having a mailbox placed in his name or fencing in the property; it has to be done publicly and exclusively; and the situation has to be hostile, meaning it has to be, from a technically, an act against another person.
The identity of the person paying the property taxes can also be a determining factor for who is in possession of the land.
“If an individual is in possession of land, every county has a record of who owns what, and one of the ways in which you have evidence of the fact that you are holding the land – and that land should actually be yours – is by the payment of property taxes,” said Thorp. “It’s not the determining factor, but it’s one of the strongest factors to show your intent to possess the land.”
Thorp said this often takes place when the original owner of the property dies and does not leave behind a will, or has it in a trust, either through the absence of the will or paperwork not being filled out correctly. This method can often be used to “cure defects in deeds.”
“The [reason] why it works like that [is so that] way, [the] land is not just sitting and not being used,” said Thorp. “Technically speaking, you could set up a little acreage in the middle of anywhere. It’s hard to take adverse possession against the government, so generally, the situations almost always deal with a set of circumstances where an individual has passed away and that way land can be continued to be used and possessed rightfully.”
Adverse possession cannot be done on the sly, and Thorp said another common circumstance where it is used is between neighbors. An example of this is when neighbors who have a fence between properties that encroaches on the actual platted property line, and it has been there for 15 years.
Thorp said adverse possession can be seen as not being difficult if no one is contesting it, and if the occupier can establish all the elements.
Thorp said he thinks adverse possession is more common than many may think, but it is not as common when it comes to a hostile situation, such as a person contesting the process.
