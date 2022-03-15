Storywalk is an event led by the Tahlequah Public Library in cooperation with downtown businesses to promote literacy and community engagement.
The event takes place until March 18 in downtown Tahlequah.
Children start at the library, where they receive a map with area businesses involved, which include Felts, Vivid, Oasis, Craft Addict, The Lift, Vidalia’s, Beautiquey, The Grill, Sam and Ella’s, Rafa’s, Too Fond of Books, Junie’s Closet, A Bloom, and Meigs.
Pages are placed in the windows or doors of each of the participating businesses, so children know to enter the locations during normal business hours.
Each business is handing out a little bag with a couple of block pieces the size of Legos. When the children have retrieved all of the block pieces, they will be able to create a literary figure.
At the library, kids can pick up a map and a canister to store their blocks. They can also read and take a picture of the first page of the story.
“Storywalk is a fun activity that places a children’s story – literally, a book taken apart – along a walking route in the community,” said Michelle Newton, event organizer and librarian.
Book pages are also placed in the windows or doors of participating businesses.
Kids read a story from each of the pages, or even snap a picture of it to keep for later. The order of the stores is important, because it is the order in which the story book is supposed to be read.
“You start at the library, pick up your map, and you go down to the next door. If it’s Felts, they have a page a piece of a Lego figure, then you go down the line, and each store has a page and a piece, so by the time you get to the end you should have a full book and a full logo figurine. It is a surprise. You don’t know until you get all the way to the end,” said Sarah Woolard, librarian.
Vendors have been excited to participate because it is a great way to bring community members into their stores and meet area children.
“We’ve had lots of visitors for the Storywalk. Some even dressed up in costumes of their favorite book character. We’ve had quite a few participants yesterday, [March 14]. We are happy to participate,” said Rian Crager, A Bloom owner.
The activity has been very popular. Of the 60 kits the library purchased, half of them were taken the first day, March 14.
Kids are still encouraged to come out, even if they miss out on the blocks.
“Even if the Lego creations are gone, you can participate in the Storywalk. You just read along. You take your walk and you read the story as you go,” said Newton.
A number of parents have told her how grateful they are for the event because it is an excuse to introduce families to stores in Tahlequah they may have never had a reason to go into.
