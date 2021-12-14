5Ws+1H: What It's About: Survey to pinpoint how youth feel about obesity, tobacco use and more

In an effort to connect with Oklahoma teens and determine their feelings about tobacco use and obesity, the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative is incentivizing students to participate in interviews by offering $75 Amazon gift cards.
The organization wants to learn how youth feel about various health topics, and are looking for students between ages 13 and 17. The surveys and interviews are to help inform TSET’s health campaigns to ensure its messages are resonating with the audience.
“I would say it’s really an attempt to meet Oklahoma youth where they are,” said Thomas Larson, director of public information and outreach for TSET. “If we’re trying to talk to them about nutrition or about tobacco use, we want to know what their attitudes and behaviors are already around those topics, so that we can talk to them in a way that’s meaningful and that’s going to resonate.”
One survey covers tobacco use, while the other focuses on nutrition. Oklahoma has the fourth-highest rate of youth smoking in the nation, and the state ranks 13th in youth vaping and e-cigarette use. Larson said that for 20 years, Oklahoma saw a drop in youth smoking, but a lot of those gains are being wiped out by the rise of vaping.
“In Oklahoma, it’s now more than one and four students report vaping in the last 30 days, so it’s above 25 percent,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state ranks eighth in obesity prevalence. So TSET wants to learn how to combat this by modeling health behaviors for young people. Kelli Brodersen, health communication manager, said if teenagers can begin practicing healthy behaviors, those practices can stick with them for a lifetime.
“So we’re trying to reach teens now, where they’re at the point in their lives where they’re starting to be more independent and make their own choices,” she said.
The surveys are being conducted in two ways, and are taking place through Dec. 30. There are online interviews, as well as group discussions. The interviews are anonymous, require parental consent, and students can opt out at anytime. Youth must take a short screener survey to determine whether they are eligible to participate, afterwards they will be contacted. The discussions and interviews can take anywhere from 75 to 90 minutes, so TSET is offering youth spending money to increase participation.
“We’re incentivizing youth to participate, because that’s a trend in surveys,” Broderson said. “Over the last 10 years or so, there’s been a big decline in responses to surveys and people are just at a point where they don’t have the capacity to take on things.”
To complete the initial survey to determine eligibility, visit https://bit.ly/3jY8zuZ, or call 405-521-3888 for more information.
