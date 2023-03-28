5Ws+1H: What It's About: Tea gardens allow home customization of brew

During the spring and summer months, tea gardens can be created to grow leaves for favorite brews.
“Having a tea garden can help create a visual point in a landscape, add fragrance, attract pollinators, and most importantly, you can make your own tea. You can adjust your recipes to get that exact flavor that you are wanting,” said Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County's Oklahoma State University Extension Office agriculture educator.
Parolini said tea gardens do not have to only grow herbs for teas, as some can instead be seasonings for various foods.
Some gardens may include mint, stevia, chamomile, lavender, basil, thyme, but they are not limited to these plants.
Tea gardens can potentially be difficult to care for because some herbs can be more picky than others. Parolini said the gardener should research each plants specifics and plan accordingly to its requirements.
“One potential challenge I see with herb gardens is having mint take over an area,” said Parolini. “Mint is a very vigorous grower, and it will quickly take over a space if you allow it to. To overcome this challenge, I recommend keeping mint in its own container and trimming it when needed.”
Other plants besides mint can also take over garden spaces if they are not watched. For example, chamomile readily self-sows, so it can become a weed. Parolini said teas gardens take some planning because they hold a variety of plants, and each will have its own set of requirements to thrive.
Parolini said tea gardens can be done outside, but she recommends perennial herbs that are sensitive to frost be taken inside during the winter. She also suggested all herbs be placed in containers, so the gardener can move them to desired areas when it gets too hot or too cold.
Tea gardens, as well as any others, should have their soil taken into account to help it thrive.
“Make sure the soil you plant in allows for water to drain, but also holds enough water that the plant isn’t constantly thirsty,” said Parolini. “Also testing it to make sure you have the right nutrient levels in your garden helps the plants thrive because they aren’t struggling to grow.”
While planning a tea garden can be stressful, Parolini said gardeners should have fun with the project.
“Make this garden what you want it to be,” said Parolini. “Outline your goals for this project and then figure out what plants you want, where you will put it, and how much time and effort you can dedicate to it. Once you have those outlines, then we can get to designing and planting.”
