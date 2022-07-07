5Ws+1H: What It's About: The difference between bear, bull market

A bear market and a bull market can impact the everyday consumer, but most don't know the difference between the two markets.
Northeastern State University Associate Professor of Economics Sanchari Ghosh said that while people are generally aware of the stock market, the terms "bear market" and "bull market" may not be known to them.
Ghosh said people should know the difference between the markets as they can affect the economy, people's investments, and personal financial goals. Being aware of the markets also helps individuals to prepare for a potential recession if the markets are showing a decline.
The biggest difference in a bear market is that it is always sluggish, either when it is in a downturn or heading toward a recession, she said. The bull market shows an indication that the markets are working well, making it the stronger market out of the two.
A bear market can impact the everyday person, as it can show how the economy is doing in different instances.
"Like right now, [for example,] the markets are sluggish and almost all indices are down every day. It affects everyone since stock market reactions lead to changes in stock prices and values of shares, as a result, people who have invested lose," said Ghosh.
Investors are not the only people who can lose money, but things like pensions and retirement money are also impacted, as they are also tied to the market. Ghosh said that a bear market may not always show the economy is bad, as elements, such as war, can also impact the market.
As the bull market shows stock prices increasing, she said, the market can help people to make more money through their increase in investments. She said that in order to make a better profit, when the market is considered to be bearish many people will buy stocks because of the down market, and sell them when the market becomes stronger, or bullish.
Out of the two, Ghosh said, the bear market is the one to keep tabs on, because if a market is bearish, then individuals will be able to realize the economy is weak in places, such as the commodity market or the securities market.
"[Some] economic advice would be to keep an eye out when experts warn about a bearish market, especially when the market is not doing well, or has not been doing well for some time," said Ghosh.
