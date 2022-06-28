5Ws +1H: What It's About: The difference between pom and cheer

Mountain Movers Dance Studio will hold a pom technique camp July 11-13.
Natalie Sturges, owner and director of Mountain Movers Dance Studio, expects at least 10 girls to attend her camp to learn about how to perform pom sideline combinations and methods.
Sturges offers pom and dance classes, but does not host classes in cheer. She said the dance studio will start to offer "acro" classes in August.
She said people who only see pom and cheer on the sidelines at football games often think they are the same sport.
"I think that oftentimes, they get them confused because pom has the sharp arm movements," said Sturges. "And often when you see them at football games, they look similar."
Sturges said the biggest difference is that cheer performances are more geared toward doing tumbling and gymnastics-based techniques, while pom has a larger focus on dance procedures, with sharper arm movements.
The sharp arm movements in pom are similar to what is often found during cheer performances, but cheer deals with more stunts and tricks, rather than the dancing portion in pom performances.
Sturges said students normally participate in cheer and pom in middle school and high school age groups. But Sturges offers dance classes for people starting at 3 years old to adults.
It is never too late to start learning how to dance, Sturges said, because she feels like dance can make an impact on someone, no matter how old they are.
Stella Aldridge, who is on Northeastern State University's national winning pom team, will be helping teach participants at Mountain Movers Dance Studio's pom technique camp.
For more information on Mountain Movers Dance Studio and their camps, visit https://mountainmoversdancestudiollc.godaddysites.com/.
