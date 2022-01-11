5Ws+1H: What It's About: The Lift expert explains why all coffees are not created equal

Many people start their morning with some version of caffeine, and while lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos are popular, not everyone knows exactly what they’re drinking.
Espresso and coffee are two terms often confused. Espresso is not different from coffee; it’s actually a type of coffee. Most people are familiar with drip coffee, made with the ground coffee from Folgers or Dunkin’ Donuts to prepare it at home.
“Espresso is usually just a short drink that may be one and a half to two ounces, and it’s very concentrated,” said Jarrod Railey, of Lift Coffee Bar. “We tamp it in a basket, and then there’s hot water that pressurizes and goes through it, and it ends up making this very strong, 2-ounce drink.”
Because espresso is much more concentrated than what comes out of the regular at-home coffeemaker, it’s typically cut with milk, which is where lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos come in. The most milk can be found in lattes, which are the highest in calories. It can also come sweetened.
“If it’s hot, we steam the milk, and that’s where you get the latte art, because we pour the steamed milk into the espresso,” Railey said. “We put four shots of espresso in ours. Some coffee shops do just one or two shots.”
Lattes are typically made with one part espresso and three parts milk; cappuccinos are usually even parts espresso and milk; and macchiatos typically come with a 2:1 ratio of espresso to milk.
Meanwhile, pourovers – or regular coffee – are akin to what most people make at home or at work.
“Coffee is what most people are used to drinking,” Railey said. “So what we do is we get our coffee roasted on a weekly basis. So it’s super-fresh, whereas if you buy it from a store, you have to be careful. A lot of times, they don’t even show the roast date, which means you could be drinking coffee that was roasted years ago, and like food, it really becomes stale. That’s why a lot of people have to doctor up their coffee. They’re drinking stale coffee and they just don’t know it.”
Coffee beans will start to go bad after about two weeks, while it could only take about a week for a bag of ground coffee to lose its freshness. Lift Coffee Bar focuses on single-origin coffee, which means it comes from one country and one farm. The downtown business currently carries coffee from Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Peru, and each have their own flavor profiles.
Railey also said people who can’t normally drink coffee or espresso because they have stomach issues, or if they’re generally don’t like the taste, might try a cold-brew coffee.
“We have a recipe where we let the coffee grounds set in ice-cold water for 24 hours. What that will do is make a very concentrated coffee that’s highly caffeinated, but it’s also less acidic, because it has more contact with the water," he said. "Espresso can be very acidic. So somebody with stomach problems may like a cold brew, or somebody who claims they don’t like coffee might like a cold-brew latte, because it’s milder and less acidic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.