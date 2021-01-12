5Ws+1H: What It's About: The tooth of the matter about pearly whites

Smiling can help elevate moods and reduce stress, and there are several methods for those looking to keep their teeth clean and white.
The first step might be the simplest: routine brushing. It can help keep plaque off of teeth, and stains adhere to the plaque. There are other remedies to yellow teeth, though.
Premiere Dentistry in Tahlequah recommends three different options to patients, starting with over-the-counter products.
"That's the cheapest option," said Dakota Parman, dental hygienist. "Crest Whitestrips seem to work pretty well."
Premiere Dentistry also offers Zoom take-home whitening kits and makes custom trays that fit perfectly to a patient's teeth. It also sells syringes of Zoom gel, which has a higher percentage of carbamide peroxide than people can find over the counter.
Parman said the most effective option is the Zoom in-office whitening procedure, as it produces instant results and the patient's teeth continue to whiten when they go home.
"We also make custom trays when we do that procedure to maintain the whitening," she said. "Of course, we would want to make sure patients didn't have any decay going on that they needed to get taken care of before they bleach, because that can be sensitive. All three of those options are pretty safe. You just would want to make sure you don't have any cavities, prior to procedure."
The in-office procedure begins with a patient having his or her teeth impressions taken to make the custom tray. Then, the patient receives a quick cleaning on the teeth that are going to be whitened. Finally, the teeth are isolated with a barrier before the bleach is applied.
"And the Zoom process has an ultraviolet light that you hook up to a mouthpiece," said Parman. "It's a couple of sessions of putting the bleach on, and we let it cure with that light for about 15 minutes, and then we take the bleach off."
Most patients have four rounds of applying bleach and having it cured with the UV light. The teeth may become dehydrated, which can cause sensitivity later in the day, but most patients at Premiere Dentistry can handle all four rounds without any issues.
Parman does recommend a comprehensive exam before whitening is attempted on a patient.
"A lot of people want immediate results," she said. "And if anyone has any restorations in their teeth, those restorations won't change color. So a lot of times, people want to bleach a tooth that has a crown on it, to get that crown whiter, but that will not work."
Older people may have thinner tooth enamel if they've scrubbed really hard during brushing, or if there is root exposure. That tends to make teeth darker.
"Teeth don't have a lot of enamel on them; the enamel is actually what bleaches," said Parman. "So if there is not a lot of thick enamel on there, they may have a darker color to them naturally. So people like that may not have an instant result that they would prefer."
People can also avoid drinking too much coffee or using tobacco, as those are the most common causes of staining.
Parman said people could try drinking their coffee through a straw, too.
