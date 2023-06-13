When removing the prickly plant known as a thistle, gardeners will need to be wary during this process.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said there are two types of classes when it comes to thistles: invasive and native. Those in the invasive category are usually unwanted, while the native side are often desirable and allowed to grow.
Parolini said native thistles are often kept in check by insects and diseases, especially since their seeds can be eaten keeping the populations down. Other than providing seeds for birds, Parolini said they are also vital as a nectar source for pollinators, such as hummingbirds and butterflies. Both of these types of thistles are in Oklahoma.
"The five invasive thistles that occur in Oklahoma are native to Europe and Asia and represent four genera," said Parolini. "Diseases and insects that normally hold them in check in their home range are not present in the state, thus heavy infestations can often develop."
While the native portion offers benefits as a nectar source, the invasive types don't offer any advantages, as the spiny growth can shade out clovers and various grasses.
"The invasive ones have no natural enemies to control them, so if we leave them alone, they can easily take over," said Parolini. "One musk thistle plant can produce 10,000 seeds per plant. Also if an area is heavily infested, then livestock are unlikely to graze that area."
There are several ways to get rid of unwanted thistles. When it comes to mechanical control, Parolini said, the gardener needs to go below the crown of the plant. For example, a shovel should be used to dig underneath the crown of a musk thistle. When the plant is mowed, the seedhead production becomes suppressed, which does not completely rid the area of the plant. For a biological control option on musk thistle, instead of cutting the plant under the head, a rosette weevil should be introduced.
"The musk thistle weevil lays eggs on the bracts on underside of flower and covers them with chewed foliage," said Parolini. "The rosette weevil does the same thing; it just attacks them in the rosette stage. Since their introduction in 1970, OSU Extension educators have redistributed more than 900,000 weevils throughout Oklahoma."
When a thistle is in a vegetative stage, chemical control is often the best method. Parolini said the product has to be actively growing and a good moisture content is vital, which is often either October or November and March or April. When the seedheads mature is when chemicals should be used to stop the thistles' spread.
"Proper identification of thistles coupled with timely decisions about their control is essential," said Parolini. "Invasive thistles can become established in uninfested fields by introducing feed and hay from infested areas, thus hay movement from infested fields should be avoided. They can also be moved via machinery, farm vehicles, and so on."
When removing thistles from an area, Parolini recommends those with sensitive skin wear closed-toe shoes, gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. When spraying chemicals, users should read the label before beginning the process to ensure safety and gear requirements.
"Musk thistle, Scotch thistle, and Canada thistle are classified as noxious weeds," said Parolini. "The Legislature finds that these thistles are a public nuisance in all 77 counties across this state. This means it is the duty of the landowner to make some kind of effort in removing these weeds from their property."
For more information on this law, reach out to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture at 405-521-3864.
