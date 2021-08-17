5Ws+1H: What It's About: Time to prep for fall-season crops

As the end of summer approaches, it's time for gardeners to prepare for cool-weather crops.
According to the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service, Oklahoma's mild climate is ideal for fall gardening, as the state tends to receive plenty of sunshine and more reliable weather in the fall.
Garrett Ford, of the Cherokee County OSU Extension office, said warm-season crops are starting to taper off, and gardeners should pay attention to the upcoming autumn equinox, which is Sept. 22 this year.
"Our days and nights are equal on that day, so we have exactly 12 hours of daylight and exactly 12 hours of night," he said. "As we move past that day, we're running out of daylight. So we want to have our cool-season crops in the ground by then, because they're still going to be able to get some good growth on them while we still have those warmer temperatures."
It might be a little late to attempt growing pumpkins, but there is a variety of cool-season produce to choose from, including broccoli, winter squash, beets, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, spinach and different lettuces. Ford said different types of beans and eggplants could do well in the fall, too.
Those who want to direct seed their fall crops will need to start soon, though.
"If you're busy and you're schedule doesn't allow it and you start treading into early September, you'd probably want to transplant at that point," Ford said. "If you're going to direct seed any of those things, they need to be seeded before Sept. 1."
Meanwhile, gardeners will want to get their transplants in the ground by the end of the first or second week of September, as most plants won't fare well once November starts. It's also important to start early because it takes longer for cool-season crops to become ready for harvest.
"Usually, cool-season crops are a little slower growing, because all cellular processes slow down when temperatures decrease," Ford said. "So it does take a little more time for maturity. That's part of what goes into your planning. So if you want to grow a particular type of kale or spinach, oftentimes when you purchase those seeds, they have dates of maturity on them. That's just one thing to look at."
Ford advises those who would like to grow crops from seeds to start early and to choose vegetables that will mature within four to six weeks. Gardeners will also want to be ready for any unexpected frosts.
"If we're talking 30 degrees, depending on the crop, you could probably leave it alone. Like with collard greens, for example, they're pretty durable at 30 degrees, but if we're looking at 27 degrees, you probably want to cover those guys up," Ford said. "If we're going south of 27 degrees, cover may or may not do anything."
Those who need help deciding what crops to plant for fall gardening can call the Cherokee County Cooperative Extension Service at 918-456-6163.
