5Ws+1H: What It's About: TPL discusses popular books for all ages

The Tahlequah Public Library has experienced patrons of all age ranges checking out books across all genres.
"I think it just varies," said TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe. "COVID-19 is still affecting so many things, so I think we still see a lot of fiction, where people just want to escape or get away from real life for a moment."
For a book to become popular at the library, it sometimes needs a push from outside sources, as some of the most sought after books are one's with a movie adaptation.
This applies to all ages, as adults have started checking out "Where the Crawdads Sing" and children have started acquiring the book "Bad Guys" after both movies premiered.
"As soon as a movie comes out, the book is popular again," said Lowe.
She said other authors who have become popular at the library through outlying efforts include long-time writer Colleen Hoover. Her literary work has recently started taking off due to her segments of "Book Talk" on TikTok, and an upcoming film release based on "Killers of the Flower Moon."
"Her books are flying off the shelves," said Lowe. "We had to buy a whole new round of her books, so we could answer the need for them."
Authors such as Stephen King, R.L. Stine, John Grisham, and C.J. Box, who have also been writing for many years, continue to be hits at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Some nonfiction literary works that have been sought after for adults have focused on more serious topics. One of the books is "Spare," a memoir by Prince Harry. Lowe said the fascination for "Spare" is more than likely due to its being a memoir, especially since it is about the royal family.
"Anytime there's a tell-all memoir, everybody wants to read it and get all the details," said Lowe.
Another more serious adult genre is nonfiction pertaining to World War II history. This section has been drawing considerable interest at the library, as they have received a variety of books on the topic.
More light-hearted stories, such as the graphic novel series "Bad Guys" and "Dog Man and Cat Kid," have been favorite picks for children. Lowe said graphic novels have always been more popular than comic books, and they have been favored in all age groups.
Animal books, especially those featuring horses, have always been a big hit for children. Animal fantasy books also fall into this category, such as the series "Kingdom of the Wicked."
"When I was young, 'Animorphs,' have been around forever, and now this Erin Hunter and all of her series," said Lowe. "She has a bunch of different series, but they're all animal fantasy stories, and they're always pretty popular."
