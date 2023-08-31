The Tahlequah Public Schools district has recently upped its security measures for all extracurricular home events, including games.
On Sept. 1, the new procedures were put into place, on the cusp of the TPS football, volleyball, and softball season.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said the practices were put into place after a review of safety practices were taken into account, as well as the unfolding of the recent events of violence at various football games across the state.
“The safety of our students and staff is always of utmost importance,” Jones said.
According to a press release presented by TPS, items such as alcohol, laser pointers, firearms, weapons, balls, and pets, aside from service animals, are prohibited at TPS events.
At games, attendees will only be allowed to bring clear bags, which will allow for security to check the bags and make sure no prohibited items make it on the property.
There is an exception to this rule for diaper bags and cases for medical equipment, which, like all carried items, will be subject to inspection.
The clear bags only policy applies to everyone attending the event, such as staff, visitors, students, and parents.
“These practices will become part of the norm,” Jones said. “They are already in place in most other large group settings that our patrons attend.”
There will be a one bag per person limit, with approved bags including a 1-gallon clear plastic storage bag, a 12-inch by 6-inch by 12-inch clear tote, and a 6-1/2-inch by 4-1/2-inch small clutch purse, which does not have to be clear.
Prohibited bags will include printed bags, tinted plastics, non-clear bags, purses, backpacks, duffle bags, camera bags, fanny packs, and binocular cases.
If such items are brought to an event, the attendee must either discard the item or return it to a vehicle.
A parent or guardian must be present with any pre-K through fifth-grade students, while at a TPS event.
Unless the visiting or TPS student is with a parent or guardian, those in grades 6-12 must have their school identification badges ready to present when entering the premises.
Jones said she believes students remembering their IDs will be among the most difficult rules to adjust to.
Security measures will now impact “third-party students.” A student, who does not attend TPS or the rivaling team and is under age 18, will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
individuals over 18 will be allowed to enter alone.
When individuals attend the next Tiger game or extracurricular event, they will find there will be security personal stationed at each entrance.
At large events, there will be an increase in security. Those who hear or see of anything suspicious are encouraged by the district to reach out.
Loitering will also not be permitted to take place under the bleachers at football games. If students are deemed to be acting inappropriately, they will be asked to leave the premises.
Unless it is determined by the athletic director or administration, no will be able to enter or re-enter after the first half of the game.
“We love our students, staff, and community and all decisions are made with that in mind,” Jones said. “Mild inconveniences are worth keeping your family, and ours, safe. I will never regret adding safety measures, but not adding them and something bad happens would be hard to live with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.