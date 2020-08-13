5Ws+1H: What It's About: Trading cards getting more attention during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many markets in the U.S. economy, oftentimes not for the better. But the demand for trading cards is apparently skyrocketing, according to Just D's Collectibles owner Caleb Douthitt.
"Since this pandemic, there's been a lot of fear of 'missing out' going on," he said. "Everybody is at home, has a lot of time on their hands shopping online, and looking for these collectibles that they wanted when they were kids. So the prices have been going up and everybody is competing in these auctions."
Some popular trading cards in recent months have doubled and tripled in value. Topps even released a baseball card of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after he threw out the first pitch prior to a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. More than 51,000 cards were printed, and the cards reportedly sold out in 24 hours.
In July, a Lebron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million at an auction, setting a modern-day record price. Meanwhile, a rookie card of Los Angeles Angels Outfielder Mike Trout is on the Goldin Auctions auction block, with the highest bid so far reaching $1.45 million.
Douthitt said people who never had any interest in trading cards before are starting to now, after noticing the big bucks being thrown around for them. The packs of sports cards he does get are typically sold as soon as he gets them.
"There are people who aren't even interested in the hobby," he said. "It's almost a form of gambling to them, more than it is collecting. So you've got a lot of what I call tourists - people who are jumping in and thinking they're going to make a bunch of money after opening a bunch of boxes of packs."
Baseball, basketball, and football are the big three sports in which trading cards are being sold at record prices. While many aficionados might have an old pile of baseball cards lying around the house, it's the new, modern-day versions that are earning top dollar. Douthitt said he recently sold for $14,000 a Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic rookie card produced two years ago. A lot of people are also looking for a card of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson, who is in his rookie season with the NBA.
Third-party companies will evaluate trading cards and give each one a grade on a scale of 1-10. The higher the grade, the better the value.
"Condition is everything," said Douthitt. "If it's in rough shape, you can pretty much expect a significant decrease in value. If you've got a card that you really like and love and it's your favorite card in your collection, that does not mean it's going to grade a PSA [Professional Sports Authenticator] 10. You've got to be impartial and look at it objectively."
Grading companies can also determine whether the card is genuine. Although they might look like the real thing, they won't earn much money among collectors.
"I've run across a lot of fakes," said Douthitt. "It ebbs and flows, but it seems to be a little more prevalent now. They make really good fakes these days."
Generations of youth have fawned over pristine cards of their favorite players and characters. And while many traders are getting into the scene as a way of making money, most still have a penchant for collecting the best of the sports world.
"If you come into my shop, you won't see any high-end Nolan Ryan stuff, because I do hoard that for myself," said Douthitt. "So everybody has that little bit of collector in them. You have a mix of both. Even collectors are looking for a good deal, whether they want it for their personal use or if they want to make a quick flip on it."
