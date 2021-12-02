5Ws+1H: What It's About: Tribeuses motion-capture suit, headset to bring Sequoyah back to life

Those wanting a closer look into Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee syllabary, can hear straight from the man himself.
The Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content released “Sequoyah: Voice of the Inventor for the Bicentennial,” on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page Wednesday. Using state-of-the-art technology, the tribe brought Sequoyah to life through real-time graphics and the voice and movement of first-language Cherokee speaker Steve Daugherty.
The video begins with a message from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who discussed one of the tribe’s most iconic Cherokee citizens, and the syllabary adopted as the official written language in 1825.
“Since that time, it has truly advanced our people,” he said. “Pre-removal, our Cherokee citizens had a 90 percent literacy rate. We were the first tribe in the country to start our own newspaper, the Cherokee Phoenix, a tool to further educate.”
The tribe used a motion-capture suit and headset to record body movements, facial expressions and language. Unreal Engine, technology used in major film productions and popular video games, was employed to create a digital Sequoyah. It’s just one of the tribe’s many initiatives to preserve language through technology.
“Our written language is now on all technology – Apple, Microsoft, and Google,” Hoskin said. “We use our syllabary daily at our Cherokee Language Immersion School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, and through our translators in our language program, and we will perpetuate the usage of the Cherokee language for future generations here in the Durbin Feeling Language Center. And we continue making preserving the Cherokee language vital and in the forefront of our tribe today, so we can celebrate even further advances 200 years from now.”
As the video progresses with Hoskin’s message, an animated Sequoyah appears in the background, to whom the chief offers his thanks. Then, the virtual Sequoyah, also known as George Guess, tells the story of how he began his work to create the syllabary. He discusses in Cherokee how he and his friends talked about the need for a written language, and that he began creating it in 1809.
“The War of 1812 stopped me from working on the syllabary,” the animated Sequoyah said. “I fought in two wars. In 1815, I got married to Sallie Waters and the family and I moved to Indian Territory, and there I started again working on the syllabary.”
While Sequoyah speaks in Cherokee in the video, subtitles are provided across the bottom of the screen. He said he created 86 syllables, that his first student was his brother-in-law, and his daughter was the first to read the language.
“Many have doubted that my daughter Ayoka and I wrote and would read them,” he said. “The warriors asked to learn to read and learned in a week. Also all of the Cherokee people. It wasn’t long after that a type and press was created. In 1824, I brought it east and gave it to the Cherokee people.”
With 2021 serving as the 200th anniversary of Sequoyah’s syllabary, and families joining together for the holiday season, now might be a good time for both Cherokees and non-Natives to gather and learn more about his work by watching the state-of-the-art clip. The video, “Sequoyah: Voice of the Inventor for the Bicentennial,” can be found on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
