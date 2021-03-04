5Ws+1H: What It's About: TSET works to combat teen obesity

The wellness of Oklahoma’s youth has the attention of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, as the Health Youth Initiative launched the Swap Up campaign in 2021 to focus on obesity prevention.
Childhood obesity has become an issue in the state. Oklahoma’s rate is the eighth-highest in the nation, with one in three children ages 10 to 17 suffering from excess weight or obesity, according to Thomas Larson, director of public information and outreach for TSET’s Swap Up program. That’s around 150,000 kids.
“Because we know obesity is associated with the leading causes of preventable death, like diabetes and heart disease, it’s important for us to teach our kids healthy behaviors as early as possible,” Larson said. “Since Swap Up was created for a teen audience, we’re trying to help them form healthy behaviors as they move toward adulthood and begin making more independent decisions about what they eat and drink.”
The goal of the Swap Up campaign is to set youth up for the healthiest future possible. It’s designed to help teenagers understand how to make healthier decisions with their diet.
Larson said it’s not enough to simply tell youth to eat healthier.
“We’re giving them specific, realistic and simple swaps to increase the nutritional value of what they’re feeding their bodies,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to decrease the high rate of youth obesity in our state.”
A healthy diet is important for proper growth and development, and can prevent various health conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, iron deficiency and dental cavities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five adolescents has pre-diabetes in the U.S., and 43 percent of children and adolescents with obesity have at least one abnormal lipid level, both leading to cardiovascular disease.
“Food is fuel and really can affect how you feel, think and function,” said Larson. “By making healthier food choices, you can feel more energized and more focused. Over time, this can have a positive impact on your overall health.”
It’s not difficult to find alternatives. Instead of having a soda or sugary beverage, loaded with empty calories, people should try just drinking water. Greasy fried foods can slow teens down, so instead of eating a fried chicken sandwich, they should try grilled options. Not every meal needs to come with fries, either. Swapping those out for a side salad can help kids avoid that bloated feeling after they eat.
Pastries packed with sugar can cause mood swings. Fresh fruit, though, can provide a healthier option while still allow diners to satisfy their sweet tooth. Yogurt instead of cookies, sparkling water instead of energy drinks, and mixed nuts instead of vending machine candy are all healthy swaps.
“Eat hummus and pretzels instead of potato chips,” said Larson. “By trying a realistic but similar swap, it makes it easier to start making small, healthier changes.”
Teens can learn more about how food affects their health by visiting SwapUpOK.com. To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Initiative, visit TSETHealthyYouth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.