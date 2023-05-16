With spring in the air and the temperature beginning to rise, turtles and tortoises have started to make their appearance.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said while turtles are mainly water lovers, they can be found in gardens.
If gardeners are out checking their plants, Parolini said they might find small bite marks on their plants or vegetables from nibbling box turtles.
“If you are out there scouting your plants every day, then you should be able to notice nibbled-off bits before it gets too bad,” said Parolini. “Turtles eat a lot of things, including insects, seeds, earthworms, wild fruit, and pokeweed.”
Besides being a pest for some gardeners, Parolini said turtles do offer benefits to an environmental setting. They do this by spreading seeds for plants and by helping create habitats for other wildlife in the area.
“If you have a pond or water garden, then turtles can be an attractive feature, but I would do research before adding an animal to your garden,” said Parolini.
Other than being a benefit to certain environments, Parolini said, turtles also hold symbolic significance for various cultures, including many Native American tribes.
Parolini said turtles are often found in wetter landscapes, but they are sometimes seen roaming around yards in the springtime. They can be seen during the summer months as well.
When turtles start to become a nuisance, Parolini said, gardeners should first try to find the reptiles’ entry point. The second step should be to create an environment that is unfavorable, such as a drier area.
Those who want to safely get rid of turtles that are in a pond can create a teeter trap. This method of capture is built by making a four-sided wooden box that has a wire mesh bottom.
“Turtles smelling a piece of meat walk up a ramp and onto a teeter board. The teeter board pivots on a metal rod driven horizontally through the sides of the box,” said Parolini. “To prevent escape, 20D nails are driven in on the inside of the box, slanting head upward, 4 inches apart and 2 inches above the water.”
While this may work for some situations, snapping turtles should be captured by other methods, like a submerged hoop trap.
A pet turtle should not be released into the wild if the owner is no longer interested in taking care of it.
“[The turtle is] unlikely to survive and could transmit harmful diseases to wild populations,” said Parolini.
Parolini said a displaced turtle should be given to a new caretaker or taken to a shelter. By contacting a wildlife rehabilitation center or state wildlife agency, Parolini said, the former owner can also help past owners find a home for their turtle.
