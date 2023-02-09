5Ws+1H: What It's About: Valentine's Day can include healthy, easy alternatives

Healthy alternatives for Valentine’s Day sweets help stave off added calories and unnecessary sugars.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Family and Consumer Science educator, said the season of love often entices the purchase of candy and sweets.
“We tend to do the sweet treats on Valentine’s Day because that’s just what the commercial companies have out there to buy. But thinking about it and trying to be a little more creative and doing it yourself will save on your sugar intake, and the calories you are taking in,” said Winn.
Vegetable and fruit trays can be an simple, healthy snack for general use or in classroom parties, even though fruits have a higher sugar content. Low-fat dressings or fruit dips with yogurt keep the calories from increasing.
“When you think about Valentine’s Day you think about red, white, pink, and you can get some great fruit that is more like valentine color. You can go with purple grapes, and you’ve got strawberries and raspberries and all kinds of different fruits on a tray,” said Winn.
Winn said it is OK to eat sweets in moderation, like chocolate-covered strawberries or yogurt-covered raisins. When incorporating chocolate as a treat, she said, using dark chocolate is better for the body than milk chocolate.
Creating a Chex Mix with pretzels, corn or wheat Chex, and red M&M’s is another simple treat that can be made for large or small groups. Winn said oftentimes, commercial trail mix has a large sugar content, which can be mitigated by creating a homemade version.
To keep the theme of hearts and love for the holiday, Winn suggests using cookie cutters to make bite-sized, heart-shaped sandwiches, with whole wheat, meat, and cheese.
“It is OK to have some candy,” said Winn. “Valentine’s Day is a day we tend to have that sweet tooth, but if you’re wanting to do a special valentine dinner, you could go with a nice dark-green salad.”
She said for salads could be made of spring mixes with kale and spinach, but also with an added splash of red and some sweetness with strawberries. Foodless options are available, which can include stickers, bubbles, activities, and other gifts.
Winn said February is also American Health Month, and the American Heart Association provides healthy recipes and options all year long at www.americanhealthassoc.org.
