5Ws+1H: What It's About: Veterinarians, others warn medication to prevent parasites in horses, cows not good for COVID

There has been no shortage of convoluted misinformation disseminated throughout the pandemic, but the U.S Food and Drug Administration's recent tweet is clear: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow."
A claim that ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 has been circulating social media - enough so that the FDA has had to issue guidance telling people not to take the drug used to prevent parasites in animals.
"We use it routinely in animals for treating internal and external parasites," said Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, director of continuing education at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine. "So in our traditional companion animals, like cats and dogs, a common product would be heart worm preventative. In our livestock species - cattle, horses, sheep and goats - we use it for treating internal parasites, or commonly called worms, and also external parasites like lice and mites."
The FDA said initial research on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID patients is underway, but it has never approved its usage for treating viruses.
Ivermectin tablets are used in very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical formulas for head lice and skin conditions, but it is not an anti-viral drug.
While some initial lab studies have suggested the drug could help treat the virus, according to medical officials, the few studies that have been conducted have not demonstrated beneficial effect of the medicine when used in people with COVID-19.
"Because it works in the lab doesn't necessarily mean it works in real life," said Biggs.
Complications can arise when ivermectin is given to animal species for which the product is not labeled. Veterinarians will see signs of convulsions, seizures, gastrointestinal issues, vomiting, diarrhea, and allergic reactions.
"In very severe cases, we can even see death," Biggs said. "All of these animal products clearly state on the label that they are not for human consumption."
Still, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses. Such animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they're used for animals like horses and cows, and high doses are highly toxic in humans.
The FDA also reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients.
Biggs said active ingredients across various preparations is a similar compound.
"The difference is the inactive ingredients have only been evaluated for safety in the species that it's labeled for," she said. "So if we go use a cattle product in dogs, for instance, those inactive ingredients have not been evaluated for safety in dogs, or it would be labeled as such. The same applies if people are considering using the products. "
Biggs said people should seek out medical advice from trusted physicians, not from social media.
"There are ivermectin preparations that can be prescribed in humans, but that's from a human physician for certain human conditions, and they would be at the appropriate dosage," she said. "People self-medicating, there is significant risk there as we hear from the FDA of abuse in these products."
