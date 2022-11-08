5Ws+1H: What It's About: Virtual reality headsets promote immersive gaming

Video games have been confined to a TV screen and controller for many years, but are now moving closer to players' faces to create a more interactive space.
James Hess, Game X Change store manager, said virtual reality takes people a virtual world of their choosing by wearing headsets and participating in a video game in a more interactive way.
"If you have ever read a book and closed your eyes, and you pictured yourself in that world, that is VR," said Hess.
Hess said virtual reality offers a more interactive and immersive experience for gamers, compared to console or computer games.
"Let's say you were playing a regular game that has buttons and controls," said Hess. "That's great and all, but if you were using an Oculus Quest 2, you can experience what it feels like to be standing on a cliffside looking down, and your brain will get the same feeling as if you were on a cliffside, opposed to in a game where you're standing there on the top of a building looking over the edge. You wouldn't get the same feeling."
Some of the cons of virtual reality can involve pain. Hess said some people tend to experience motion sickness, neck pain, and/or headaches, when they spend more than an hour or two hours in virtual reality.
VR offers a plethora of gaming options, from rhythm-based to fighting to magic.
Hess said the quality and experience buyer want to have can help define what type of headsets they need to purchase.
On the lower end of virtual reality, Hess said headsets can cost around $100 to $200, while the higher end sets can cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000 or more.
That's especially true if other accessories are added onto the system to enhance graphics or experiences.
Pricing can also be dependent on whether the headset is designed to be used in tandem with a gaming console.
While some accessories can be used to help amplify an experience, such as adding extra pieces to help track a gamer's feet, some are used to allow a user to participate in virtual reality, in general.
In the past, headsets were not adaptable to be used by someone who was wearing glasses, but accessories can now be purchased to help, such as spacers and comforters.
Hess believes the best time to introduce VR to someone is in their early teens.
While a teenager is able to start trying the headsets out, Hess said, there isn't really an age limit for virtual reality.
