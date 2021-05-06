5Ws+1H: What It's About: VPNs aren't really super-secure

Computer users who frequent the internet have likely seen services for VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks. These help establish a secure connection for users by rerouting a person’s data traffic through an encrypted virtual tunnel. They don’t provide 100 percent anonymity, but can increase a person’s security and online privacy.
“All it really does is create a virtual presence on another network somewhere else,” said Adrien Nong, owner of Start and former IT professional. “It’s basically like virtually borrowing someone’s Wi-Fi.”
A VPN will connect a person’s computer or other device to another server somewhere on the web, essentially allowing the user to browse the internet using that server’s internet connection. The server could be in a different state, or even country, and appear as though the user is coming from that region.
“So like if I VPN from my home PC to my work network, anything I do on my home PC will be done ‘on’ my work network,” said Nong. “Any traffic going through my home PC will go through my work network. So it’s not really anonymous the way people think it is, but it makes it significantly harder for your local [internet provider] to keep track of what you’re doing, assuming your VPN is on a different network.”
VPNs are often used to provide access to networks typically inaccessible when connected to a regular internet service provider. They can also prevent ISPs from sharing browsing history with advertisers and other third parties. Providers may also come under attack by hackers and cyber criminals, compromising personal and private data.
Nong said those who subscribe to a VPN service are essentially given a random tunnel every time they connect to the internet, based on what the VPN provider’s servers can provide.
“Because your local [internet service provider] has a block of IP addresses to assign you, and your home IP address doesn’t change very often, if at all,” he said. “So advertisers [and] hackers target those semi-static IP addresses, sort of like your personal phone number. When you go through a VPN, you’re getting a random IP address off of one of multiple blocks, usually from a variety of countries as well.”
There are variety of options for VPN services. Many are available free, while others are paid for. Free VPNs don’t typically ask for much information, but services can be limited.
“Free VPNs are limited in access, usually have a limited selection of IP locale, and are usually pretty slow because they’re free and tend to have higher traffic,” Nong said.
Paid VPNs will usually allow people to select the country through which their traffic is routed. They also don’t normally slow down speeds.
VPNs aren’t for everyone, though. Nong doesn’t use one himself; he doesn’t have anything against the amount of information being gathered on him. But if he had millions of dollars in bank accounts, or was conducting “super-secret work,” he might use one.
“If you do 99 percent of your online stuff from work and home, it’s a matter of personal choice, unless your work demands it – like say you’re a doctor or someone working on something secret,” he said. “If you do a lot of work from coffee shops and hotels, though, a VPN is absolutely a good idea. It’s mostly a matter of how much you trust the network you’re on.”
The VPN is just one of several tools people can use to maintain data privacy, but there’s not much one can do to maintain complete privacy.
“As usual, with online security, a lot of it just falls to maintaining good practices in how you handle doing stuff online,” Nong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.