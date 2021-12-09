5Ws+1H: What It's About: Wassail makes for warm holiday treat

The holiday season is the perfect time to indulge in savory feasts and delectable treats, but to wash it down, revelers might enjoy a drink suited for the wintry weather.
Wassail is a hot mulled beverage that has long been part of an ancient Yuletide drinking tradition. In the Middle Ages, people would go door-to-door to offer a drink from the wassail bowl in exchange for gifts. While the earliest versions of the drink were made with warmed mead and roasted crabapples, the beverage eventually evolved into a mulled cider.
Today's recipe for wassail includes a mixture of sugar, fruit juices, and spices to create a delicious warm beverage.
Connie Wollenberg, of the McClain County OSU Extension office, said she usually makes wassail for a very large group.
"I usually make it in one of the 40 cup electric percolators that has a basket in the top of it," she said. "In the basket, you put cinnamon sticks, red hots, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. Then I do pineapple juice, orange juice, apple juice, and then water. Then just let that percolate until it's finished."
In Wollenberg's recipe, she includes a half cup of Red Hots; a half cup of sugar; 1 tablespoon of whole allspice; 1 tablespoon of whole cloves; and six cinnamon sticks. In the tub she uses 46 ounces of pineapple juice, 46 ounces of orange juice, and 46 ounces of apple juice. The ingredients are to be simmered together and served hot.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, said those who use the coffee pot method should keep the non-liquid ingredients in the basket.
"Otherwise, tie in the spices, etc. in a cheesecloth that can be removed before serving," she said.
A variety of recipes for wassail exist. Cooks could include lemon juice, or a tablespoon of light brown sugar. Instead of apple juice, some people like to use apple cider. Apple slices or orange wheels could be used for garnish.
For those who don't have an electric percolator, the liquids and sugar can all be mixed together in a large pot over medium-low heat. A tea ball can be used with the other ingredients to lower them into the juice, or they could be thrown in, and a strainer used to sift out the other items. The pot can be brought to a simmer and cooked for 15 to 20 minutes, and served with a ladle.
For adults only, a splash of cinnamon whiskey could be thrown in for added warmth.
