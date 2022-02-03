5Ws+1H: What It's About: Well-fitting hiking boots important for the best treks

It takes little gear to go on a hike, but the most important item for those venturing outdoors is a good pair of boots.
Hiking boots are designed to be comfortable, durable, and prevent injury. They can mean the difference in the ability to hike one mile or 10. But they’ve got to fit first.
When looking for a new pair of boots to adventure in, Drew Felts, of Felts Shoes, said to make sure they are snug in the ankle, but not in the toe.
“You want make sure you’re not feeling any slipping or too much moving around,” he said. “If they plan to hike in the wintertime, give enough room for thicker socks. Mainly, you just want to make sure it’s not rubbing you wrong, because you’re normally doing lots of miles in them.”
If the heel on a boot slides up and down, it will leave blisters shortly after it's laced up. A wearer should slide the foot into the boot until the toes reaches the end. The wearer should be able to fit one finger between the heel and the back of the shoe.
After a long day of hiking, feet start to swell. So one idea is to try on boots at the end of the day, which can prevent people from purchasing boots that are too small for them.
“Some people wear their running shoes a little different than their hiking boots, but not by too much – a half size at most,” Felts said.
For the most scenic views, trails often include steep inclines, which is something to consider when trying on boots. If possible, hikers try walking up and down an inclined surface to determine how they’ll feel when making an uphill trek. It’s also good to just stroll around the store for a little bit to get a feel for the boots.
The foot should not be able to slide from one side of the boot to the other, or else the shoes are too wide, which will also cause blisters. A person’s toes, or the side of the feet, shouldn’t be to tight up against the shoe, either, or else it’s too narrow.
It's smart to think about what kind of hiking is on the agenda. Hikers who plan to tackle some steep terrain will want to be sure the boots have some flexibility to them, allowing the toe to bend when climbing up a hill. For those who get out in any type of weather, a good waterproof boot will keep feet dry in wet conditions.
Felts said wearers should be sure about the fit of their boots, as they can last a lifetime if taken care of properly. He typically carries the Merrell brand, Keen, and Skechers.
Check it out
For those looking to get outside and enjoy some nature, the Tahlequah Daily Press currently has an ongoing series on area trails for people to visit, which are published in the Thursday editions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.