5Ws+1H: What It's About: Yoga lifts both body and spirit

portant types of exercise – endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility – can all be achieved through yoga, but it can also improve mental health and offer a sense of community.
It takes strength for people to hold their bodies up, and those who do yoga regularly will notice improvement in their arms, back, legs and core muscles. Stamina and endurance will also improve, since yoga practitioners are required to sustain various poses for prolonged periods of time.
Carrie Scearce, instructor at The 108 Yoga Studio, said yoga improves flexibility, which can help prevent injuries. She gave an example of a client who recently stepped outside on a rainy, slippery day.
“She went into full splits, but she had been doing yoga long enough that because of her flexibility, even though she wasn’t comfortable in full splits, she didn’t rip or tear a muscle,” said Scearce. “Someone who maybe hasn’t done yoga at all, in that same scenario, they could have ripped or torn a muscle.”
People with serious back pain should talk to a doctor before trying yoga, as some postures can worsen conditions. But the practice can ease that pain and improve mobility. Scearce said the forward fold pose, either sitting or standing, is recommended for people with lower-back conditions.
“We have great stretches that can release and relieve tension in the low back, caused by sciatica,” she said.
Regular yoga can give practitioners more energy and help them relax. Scearce said that while they don’t realize it, humans tend to breathe shallow most of the day.
“So in yoga we’re doing a focused breathing where you go deeper into those lower lobes of your lungs,” she said. “When you deep breathe like that, you activate that parasympathetic nervous system in your body. That’s the relaxation center.”
Yoga can improve heart health and ease joint pain. High blood pressure and excess weight can be tackled through routine yoga. It can reduce body inflammation, too. Those with arthritis notice an improvement in their joint function, as well as a decrease in joint pain.
Instructors say yoga helps people disconnect from the world and the daily stresses of life. Mindy Hendrix, owner of The 108 Yoga Studio, said it can bring a state of balance to the mind, body and spirit.
“Yoga is about connecting to one’s authentic self and living each breath in a conscious state,” she said. “Instead of adding something, we are shedding layers that don’t serve who we are and letting go until we are left with our essence. If we can live from that place, everything we do will be a manifestation of our soul. Living our true nature is one of the greatest gifts we can give to this world and to one another.”
Those who have never tried yoga don’t need to go for advanced methods. Just getting on the mat and breathing is a good start. After a few weeks, flexibility will start to increase, as will the ability to accomplish more difficult postures. Scearce said much of it depends on the person’s athletic ability, but recommends beginners try doing yoga twice a week. And as with all exercise, it’s important to keep up the routine.
“You can’t just do it once a month and expect to have great results,” she said.
The 108 Yoga Studio has several classes. Gentle Yoga offers a space for all levels and ages, allowing people to practice breathing techniques, and incorporates relaxation and meditation. Scearce teaches Holy Yoga, created to help people connect with Christ and worship.
Once a month, it also offers a sound bath.
“The crystal alchemy bowls I play have a soothing vibration and frequency that affects the energy field of people and animals,” said Nancy James, sound bath facilitator and retired nurse. “Especially blocks that keep the energy from flowing easily through the body. Usually these are caused by emotional, physical or mental trauma or stress. The vibrations of the crystal bowls helps release or get rid of these blocks. So participants of the sound bath will feel relaxed and peaceful after their experience.”
