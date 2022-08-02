5Ws+1H: What It's About:

A stylist from a local salon said "purple shampoo" has been around for as long as women have wanted to keep their silver hair looking good.
Bridget Cowlishaw, of Cyndi's Hair Design, said the shampoo is specifically designed for blonde, silver, bleached, and brassy hair. The shampoo is normally used to neutralize yellow in hair.
According to the Nexxus website, purple shampoos use crushed violet pigments for the neutralization. The shampoo’s ingredients will counteract the yellow and brassiness in hair and make it look softer and more beige or platinum in tone.
Cowlishaw said the drawback of using the shampoo is that it's harsher on hair and can damage cuticles. She said she normally recommends her clients to use a conditioner with purple in it. Her reasoning is that it is gentler on the hair and cuticles. She said it seems to make it smoother than the purple shampoo.
“The shampoo is kind of old-fashioned and the conditioner is kind of the new alternative to that,” said Cowlishaw.
Conditioners with the purple ingredients have become sought-after products, she said. Products that have purple in them have always been popular, said Cowlishaw, and that's even more true since platinum hair is currently a popular hairstyle.
Cowlishaw said when it comes to either purple shampoo or conditioner, she recommends using a professional brand
“I hate to say this, but the more you pay for it, the better it probably is,” said Cowlishaw.
She said professional brands have higher-quality ingredients than the off-brand products, which can leave a residue on the hair and rough up the cuticles.
Residue causes hair to appear dull and heavy, and not feel as clean. Cowlishaw said if this does happen, a clarifying shampoo can help erase the residue.
Cowlishaw advises being careful when using purple shampoo, as overuse can turn the hair a brighter purple than desired, but it doesn’t happen as often as it used to.
For information on purple shampoo, visit https://www.nexxus.com/us/en/haircare-101/using-purple-shampoo/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.