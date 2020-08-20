5Ws+1H: What They Do: Rigorous training required for firefighters

Every community has its heroes, many of whom wear a uniform and put themselves in harm's way to save their fellow citizens.
Those who want to become firefighters have to be in good physical shape, but they must also be willing to invest time into their profession and community, and answer the call no matter when it comes in.
Some departments require applicants to be at least 18 years old. Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker said he requires them to be at least 21. He typically looks for people who have already taken some type of training, but sometimes there are people who have none. TFD is a combination of both full-time and volunteer firefighters, but everyone has to go through the same instruction.
"We require volunteers to have just as much training as the full time," said Baker. "So we send them to the same school. The state has a volunteer fire department schooling they can go to, but we send them to the same one."
Within the first year, firefighters must complete at least the basics. Firefighter 1 training takes 96 hours, but to get national certification, it takes another 48 hours of instruction. Baker said that total of 144 hours of training is the basic requirement, but the smoke jumpers in Tahlequah go far beyond those prerequisites.
"In Tahlequah, most of our guys are trained on all of it, because we have to do swift-water rescues with the river, we have to do a lot of vehicles rescues, and then we have rope rescues," said Baker. "We're in the foothills of the Ozarks, so sometimes people go hiking in different areas and fall off a cliff or different things at the river."
A few years ago, TFD altered its agility testing to mirror the national standard. They go through an obstacle course that requires them to carry a certain amount of weight, and run up a specific number of flights of stairs. Trainees are blindfolded and must go through a maze. Baker said it has helped, because those who can make it through the tests are well-suited for the job.
"We have found, and other departments around the nation have found, that they'll put people on and then come to find out, they're either scared of heights, or they're claustrophobic," said Baker. "That's kind of a big deal being a firefighter, because when you go into a fire and you can't see anything, you have to use your sense of feeling and hearing."
In large cities, many departments limit their firefighters to one specific job. They will be assigned to a truck to specialize in one area, such as fighting fire, conducting rescues, or specializing in hazmat operations. Many of the personnel at TFD can stand out if they move to another station.
"They have to maybe do some in-house training on policies and procedures, but as far as everything else, they've probably got more training from us than a lot of the guys who are actually working there," said Baker.
A certain status might come with being a firefighter. Baker said some people may want to wear the T-shirt that comes with the job, or place a sticker on a truck, but they have to be able to answer calls at any time of day, not just when it's convenient.
"They've got to be sure they have long talks with their family before they consider putting in for it, to make sure that's something they want to do," said Baker. "Because it is going to take time away from their family. You never know when the call goes out. The city pays us so they can respond and take care of our community."
When they're not on calls, firefighters are living together. They spend practically a third of their lives with fellow fighters, and they see and do things a typical citizen does not, which makes camaraderie an important aspect.
"So it's kind of an outlet for them to talk to each other and they become real close," said Baker. "It's a good profession, but it takes a special person to do it, for sure."
