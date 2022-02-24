5Ws+1H: When It Happens: EM offers tornado season advice

While the tornado season is technically between March and May, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said Oklahoma has proved that a storm can come through 12 months out of the year.
Cooler heads tend to prevail in chaotic storms, so it’s important to stay calm when a tornado watch or warning is put out. Underwood also said that on the second Saturday of the month, the city’s sirens are tested. In those situations, or when the sirens are set off during a real emergency, he said Cherokee County 911 and other emergency personnel become inundated with phones calls.
“Don’t do that,” he said. “That ties up resources and dispatchers that need to be taking care of other emergency business, instead of educating people on what’s going on. People will stay on the phone for three or four minutes, and that time is very precious to people who are having a real emergency.”
Cherokee County has experienced several tornadoes in recent years – some during the season, and some outside of it. So it’s never a bad time to look into a storm shelter preparations. Before purchasing a shelter for themselves, families should do a little research. Underwood said a number of companies will install shelters, both underground and above ground.
“There are parts of the city that are more prone to flooding,” he said. “You just need to be careful that whoever puts that in for you makes sure it’s not in an area where water could get down into it. That’s a scary thought for everyone.”
In a time of crisis, having the appropriate supplies in a shelter could be crucial. A portable AM/FM radio is good to have. Shelters should have enough water – a gallon per person. Flashlights are important to have in case a storm blows through at night. Blankets should be stored in shelters, as well.
“You’ll want some food to get you through the period of time you would spend waiting out the storms,” Underwood said. “It tends to help with children, giving them a snack or something. it helps calm them down sometimes.”
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of City of Tahlequah’s CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails, and phones calls when important information is released from the city or emergency management.
Tools, such as pry bars, are useful in case the exit to a shelter is blocked from fallen debris. Those with a shelter can also register them with Cherokee County 911 or Cherokee County Emergency Management.
“We have a database with 911 of personal, private shelter locations,” he said. “So if there’s a situation when a tornado touches down in a certain area, we can go to that database to pull up the shelters we know of. We don’t share that information with anybody until there’s a need to check on people and make sure they were able to get out of their shelters.”
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
