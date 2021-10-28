While scary movies receive attention around Halloween, hair-raising tales can also be found in a number of books at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Jane Adams, of TPL, has a few recommendations for readers in search of a spine-tingling novel.
The first is "The Ruins," by Scott Smith. It's about two American couples that go on a vacation to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where they meet a young German man trying to find his brother who went to search for Mayan ruins in the jungle.
"This German man has not been able to get a hold of his brother, so he mentions it to these two young American couples, and they say, 'Oh, we'd really be interested in going and exploring something like that.' So they decide to make a day trip with a young Greek boy," said Adams.
The two American couples, the Greek boy, and the German man set off into the jungle to find the lost ruins, going by a hand-drawn map. After staggering through the wilderness for a bit, the group uncovers a hidden trail.
"Somebody has made the effort to hide this trail. They follow the trail and it turns out there is something dangerous out in the jungle, and of course, the characters encounter this dangerous thing," Adams said. "I'm not going to tell you what it is, because it could ruin the story."
Adams said "The Ruins" is intense and suspenseful, because the reader doesn't know what's going to happen to the group of people on the vacation.
Another suggestion for those seeking a thrill is "The Call," by Peadar Ó Guilin, which is categorized as a young adult book. However, Adams said it seems more like an adult novel.
It's set in contemporary Ireland, but the country is cut off from the rest of the world, and every teenager there,at some point in his or her life, will suddenly be called into the Grey Land.
"When you get called into the Grey Land, you have to survive for three minutes and four seconds, and then you come back to regular Ireland again," Adams said. "Although to the people during the call, it seems like a lot longer than three minutes and four seconds, but for the people who are waiting for them to come back, it's only three minutes and four seconds. The vast majority of the people do not make it back from the call."
Adams said the kids in the "The Call," do a lot of training to survive the Grey Land.
She compared it to the "The Hunger Games," and said it ends on a cliffhanger. The story picks back up in the next book, "The Invasion."
One book that gets checked out at the library often is "The Lost Village," by Camilia Sten. Adams said it details an old mining village whose residents all disappeared one day in 1959, and were never seen again.
"And nobody knows what happened to them," she said. "The buildings were all fine, and the only humans are a newborn baby and a woman who was murdered in the town center. So when the authorities show up, because they haven't heard from anybody in this town, and that's all that's left."
Years later, a documentary filmmaker travels to the village in Sweden to try and find out what happened there. As soon as the crew gets its camp set up, strange things start to occur.
"Their equipment gets broken or goes missing, and people start just disappearing. Suddenly, they realize someone else is in the village and is after all of them," she said.
Adams said the "The Lost Village," is very mysterious and creepy, and the story jumps back and forth between past and present.
Check it out
For more book recommendations for the spooky season, visit the Tahlequah Public Library Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The library is located at 120 S. College Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.