5Ws+1H: When It Happens: Meteor showers to set off 'nature's fireworks'

By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
This is the time of year when the night sky turns brighter than ever, because during the second of half of the Earth's journey around the sun is when people living in the northern hemisphere can see a myriad of meteors.
"In between January and June, it's really slow," said Bob Lunsford, of the American Meteor Society. "So we've just entered the good part of the year for watching meteor showers, at least in the northern hemisphere. It's completely opposite as the southern hemisphere. The first six months of the year are best for people south of the equator."
Later this month, area residents will be able to see the Southern delta Aquariids shower, which is slated to peak July 29 - about five days before a full moon. The best time to view these showers is after the moon has set, according to Lunsford. He said up until the morning of the 29th, the number of meteors visible will likely increase each night.
"So that will probably give us about, at least, two to three hours of dark sky [on July 29] before it gets light at dawn," he said. "So this is a real early morning event, probably between 2 a.m. and dawn."
Because the SDA lies in the southern part of the sky, those who live in the southern tropics will get the best view of the meteor shower this month. In Oklahoma, it passes about a third of the way up in the southern sky, so the horizon will obscure much of the activity. But those who stay up will get to view some of the meteors streaking across the sky.
"What helps is that the random rate of meteors this time of year is good," said Lunsford. "It normally produces about 10 per hour during the morning hours. What I mean by random is, these are meteors that we can't assign to any shower, because they appear randomly. There are several other minor showers that contribute one or two per hour, too, so it adds up to probably 20 meteors an hour from a dark sky."
As the year goes on, meteor showers will become brighter. Although currently active, the Perseids shower will peak the morning of Aug. 12. After that, the Orionids shower is in October, the Southern Taurids from September to November, the Northern Taurids from October to December, and the Geminids in December. The Geminids shower, the strongest shower of the year, will peak Dec. 13 to 14.
"That particular shower is active all night long," said Lunsford. "This year is really great, because the moon is new, which means it's located near the sun and is invisible at night. So the entire night will be totally dark without moon light. The only problem is you've got to keep warm, unless you happen to be watching from southern Florida."
Sometimes surprise meteor showers occur. A few years ago, a shower from the Draco constellation produced 100 meteors an hour. Lunsford said the shower just came out of the blue, and no one expected it.
"These meteors don't always act like they're supposed to," he said.
The shower Perseids, though, will also offer quite the show for star gazers, as it will produce more meteors than the peak of the Southern delta Aquariids. Even though the moon will be half illuminated, Lunsford said stargazers can count on seeing at least 30 meteors an hour the morning of Aug. 12. He said if that particular night is cloudy, the shower is good for viewing both the night before and after.
"There's one other cool thing about this shower," said Lunsford. "When it gets dark, the source of these meteors lies right on the horizon. When that happens, the meteors can only skim the very top of the atmosphere, which means they last a long time and make big, long streaks across the sky. You won't see many of them, because the horizon is hiding most of them, but the ones you see are really cool."
Getting away from the city lights will help with the viewing. Gazers don't need any optical aid, but a lounge chair will help keep people comfortable. Those who watch will notice the meteors come in spurts. Fifteen minutes might pass without any sign of a meteor, but then the next five minutes will produce 10 of them.
"So we encourage everybody to watch for at least an hour, and to do that, you need to be comfortable," said Lunsford. "So lie down, look about half way up in the sky, and just enjoy the show. You'll see satellites, you'll see the meteors streaking by, and it's a lot of fun."
While local residents watch for the Southern delta Aquariids shower later this month, they might notice a few Perseids meteors shoot into their field of view from their left shoulder. And if stargazers are lucky, they might catch sight of a few fireballs, which Lunsford said are brighter than any other star or planet in the night sky.
"This is nature's fireworks," said Lunsford.
