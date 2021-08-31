5Ws+1H: When It Happens: Quarantine, exposure protocols detailed

With school now in session, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and area officials have outlines protocols for when students or faculty are exposed to COVID-19.
Between Saturday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 30, 25 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tahlequah Public Schools. TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said if students are exposed at school, parents will be notified and given CDC recommendations for quarantining, as well as the timeline for the specific situation.
“If they are exposed outside of school, I recommend they get with their doctor for advice,” Ashlock said.
According to Dr. Berry Winn, Northeastern Health System vice president of medical staff affairs, seven days of quarantine is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to COVID, and a test should be conducted within three to five days of the exposure. Vaccinated people should be also be tested three to five days after exposure.
“For the vaccinated, their quarantine just consists of wearing a mask when in indoor public places,” Winn said.
However, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Exposure is defined as being in close contact – within 6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period – with someone who has COVID-19. Winn said just passing somebody in the hallway shouldn’t been enough to qualify as close contact.
Several elementary schools have shifted to virtual learning. Heritage Elementary, Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, and Sequoyah Elementary are on distance learning through Friday, Sept. 3.
The CDC stated that vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to ending the pandemic, and promoting vaccination can help schools return to in-person learning, as well as extracurricular activities. The agency also recommends physical distancing and screening, along with mask-wearing.
TPS announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Tahlequah Middle School and Tahlequah High School will be held Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Forms will be sent home with students a week before the clinic. Parents are responsible for scheduling a second dose with a local health care provider. All individuals who receive the vaccine will need to be observed for 15 minutes after the shot is administered, and parents are welcome to be present with their students when receiving the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.