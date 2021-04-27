5Ws+1H: When It Happens: Simple steps ease allergies

This time of year can be rough for those who suffer from seasonal allergies, but there are simple steps that can mitigate the symptoms.
Anyone who has been sneezing more than usual lately, has had to deal with itchy or running sinuses, or is experiencing an outbreak of hives, is likely suffering from the recent spate of windy days.
“As much as the wind has been blowing lately, I’m not surprised people are feeling it, because pollen and stuff in the air can come from hundreds of miles away,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. “During the bad pollen days, we’re always sure to keep our windows closed.”
Avoiding exposure to such conditions that stir up allergy triggers can keep symptoms at bay. Those who suffer from seasonal allergies might want to delegate lawn work to others, stay indoors during dry and windy days, and change clothes after they come inside.
“When you open the door, pollen and allergy irritants come in,” said Winn. “If you have a nice home that has a good seal, it doesn’t go back out. You can keep an air purifier running, and you can get an air filter for your air conditioner that’s supposed to help with your allergies, too.”
For those who don’t have air purifiers in the home, when pollen eventually makes it way inside, it’s important to dust surfaces and mop hardwood floors. Instead of using products like Pledge on furniture, Winn recommends microfiber cloths.
“They have a positive charge and dust particles you’re trying to get rid of have a negative charge, so that’s why those microfiber cloths work so well to clean,” she said. “So just wiping stuff down with those cloths would help get rid of that stuff that comes inside with you.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, a long rain will help clear pollen from the air, making it a good time to go outside afterward.
The clinic also recommends over-the-counter remedies. To help relieve sneezing, itching, a runny nose and watery eyes, try taking Claritin, Alavert, Zyrtec Allergy and Allegra Allergy.
Decongestants, such as Sudafed and Afrinol, can provide temporary relief from nasal stuffiness. Nasal sprays also work.
“You can see the pollen that’s on your vehicle,” Winn said. “It’s not like that stuff doesn’t get on us, too. So washing your hands can help, and doing nasal rinses with neti pots also help clean sinuses.”
Those who still suffer from allergies after trying home remedies and over-the-counter products might want to pay a visit to their doctor. They may be told to take a skin or blood test to determine what allergens trigger their symptoms, so they can figure out what the best treatments are.
