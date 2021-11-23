5Ws+1H: When It Happens: Thanksgiving requires discipline to avoid overeating at table

A dinner table filled with delectable holiday food can tempt people to overindulge, but it's important for an eater's health to avoid overdoing it this Thanksgiving.
Some people wait all year to enjoy a hearty holiday dinner, so they can be forgiven for wanting to splurge a little and eat something they normally wouldn't. However, overeating can lead to bad habits, like overeating at every meal. Consuming a large amount of food can result in obesity, which is linked to diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses.
There is also the concern of the yo-yo effect, which happens when people frequently lose weight, gain weight and lose weight again. It lead to muscle loss, a fatty liver, increased risk of heart diseases and more.
Just because it's on the dinner table doesn't mean people have to eat it, said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. It also means more leftovers for the following days.
"The first thing I'm going to do is I'm going to choose the foods that I want to eat the most - what I'm looking forward to," she said. "Those other foods that are there that you just eat because they're there, I'm just not going to have those this time."
Portion control is important for those looking to stay healthy. Winn suggests using measuring scoops as serving utensils, making it easy to determine how much food is enough.
"If it's a meat, I'm going to eat 3 ounces, which is the size of the palm of your hand," she said. "Whatever vegetables I choose, I'm going to do a fourth of a cup or a half of a cup, and try to keep my portions controlled. And I'm going to allow myself a dessert that I really want to have - something that's going to satisfy my emotions and tastebuds."
Being surrounded by delicious holiday food can make it hard to avoid eating all day. And while the traditional sides and basket of dinner rolls may still taste good, the stomach can only accept so much. It doesn't take long for a stomach to get full, but it's important that diners cut themselves off before getting to that point, or they risk feeling stuffed and bloated.
"If you wait until you feel full before you stop eating, then you're going to be overfull," Winn said. "So stop eating before you begin feeling full."
It's a tradition for some people to get up from the dinner table and go straight to the couch to take a nap or watch a football game. But instead of watching football, it's healthier to get outside and throw the pigskin around themselves.
Winn said her family will take a walk in the afternoon after they're finished eating, while the kids might have a pickup game or some sort of adventure to get the blood flowing.
"Going for that walk and getting your blood flow going gets you your endorphins and it helps you be a happier person," Winn said. "Sometimes holidays are kind of difficult, especially if you've lost a loved one. The first holiday without them is kind of hard. So going and getting some kind of exercise, getting those endorphins going, will help you feel better, in addition to getting the exercise."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.