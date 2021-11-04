5Ws+1H: Where It Is: Local libraries are hubs of information and learning, and need help

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System, which includes the Tahlequah Public Library and Hulbert Community Library, is hoping area residents will share the love this holiday season and donate what they can to improve the system's offerings.
“This is the time when people start to donate before the tax season,” said Cherokee Lowe, Hulbert branch manger. “So they’re trying to offload and give to charities, and sometimes people don’t think about libraries. We’re trying to capitalize on that, because we are a nonprofit organization and budgets are tight. So if you’re looking for a place to donate, you local library is a good place.”
Libraries try to provide quality materials, program and services for the communities they serve. Last summer, EOLS gathered donations to be able to offer animal programs.
This year, library officials hope patrons will give back to their communities by sponsoring a children’s science program. The goal is to collect $1,000 to go toward improving the STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – kits.
“We have some STEM kits at the main office that all of the library branches can use,” Lowe said. “We reserve them and they send them out. It has Ozobots and things like that, and to operate those, you have to control them with mini iPads and tablets. The technology we have are five, six, seven years old, so they’re outdated and they no longer operate the equipment.”
Ozobots are designed to help introduce coding. The robots are coded to move by following specific color combinations and can teach students about programming.
Donors can give to EOLS or to the library of their choice, and they can choose what the money goes for.
“They can donate to a specific library for a specific thing,” Lowe said. “They can type in what it is they’re wanting to donate for. So if they would like to see more nonfiction titles in the collection, they could put some money toward that. If they want to see more kids programs, they can put more money toward that.”
Not everyone has money to give. But those who enjoy visiting and utilizing their local library can find other ways to contribute.
“You could call your branch and some of them have volunteer opportunities,” Lowe said. “We all have friends of the library groups, so if they’re looking to join to help a particular library they love and care for, they can do that.”
To donate to the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, visit www.eols.org, click the “donate” button, scroll down to the list of libraries in the system, select the branch the donation is to be sent to, and fill out the payment information. People can also visit their library branch in person and donate in person.
For more information about donating to the library system, 918-683-2846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.