5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Christmas tree farm opens Nov. 26

The holiday season is meant to be spent with family and friends, and locals can enjoy quality time with loved ones this year by selecting a Christmas tree together.
Folks can mark their calendars for the day after Thanksgiving, when the Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest will open for the season. It's the closest tree farm around, and it makes for a good family outing.
The Wilkinson family grows Virginia pines and a couple different varieties of cypress trees.
"And then we bring in firs that we can't grow in this area," Donna Wilkinson said. "We bring in several kinds - the Fraser fir, the Douglas fir, and the noble fir. Those are pre-cut trees."
While people are on hand to help take down a tree grown at the farm, most families enjoy cutting down the evergreen trees themselves. Customers can bring their own tools if they choose, but a saw will be provided. The farm will also provide guests with instructions for taking care of the tree.
"When you cut it, or if you get a pre-cut one, the first thing we suggest doing is putting it in boiling water," Wilkinson said. "The reason for that is our trees have sap in them, and it comes down through the trunk. That's what clots the tree up a lot of times."
If a tree seems like it's not drinking water, it's either because the branches have absorbed all the water they need, or there is a clot somewhere in the vessel of the tree. It's important to avoid letting trees run out of water. Wilkinson said she always uses hot water to refill the tree stand.
"If you're taking care of them, a tree can stay up for a long time after Christmas," she said. "They'll stay nice and green, and it's usually the lack of water that causes them to die quickly."
Folks should get their trees early, too. Last year, the farm had to shut down a week earlier than usual, due to high demand. And this year, JANDA Bend Christmas Trees, another local tree farm, will not be open.
"Last year, we absolutely sold out of the ones we brought in, probably within the first or second week," Wilkinson said.
Those who visit the Wilkinson farm will find blowups and cutout figures to take photos with, and everybody gets apple cider.
"We do have a photographer that makes appointments, so if you get on our website, then she can book you one," Wilkinson said. "Or you can do it when you come out there. She's here most of time we're open."
Check it out
The Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest, at 12601 State Highway 82 in Tahlequah, will be open from 1 p.m. until dark, Thursday through Sundays, starting Nov. 26.
