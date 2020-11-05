5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Facebook sites help reunite lost pets with owners

Some dogs are escape artists who will take advantage of the smallest hole near a backyard fence, or take off at first sight of an open door. But with the help of Tahlequah’s Animal Control and the community, pet owners can get their furry friends back unharmed.
If someone finds a lost dog, Animal Control Officer Vicky Green recommends they join one of the various Facebook groups dedicated to sharing information about lost-and-found pets. They can also contact Animal Control directly and leave a message.
“Our community does an excellent job in helping strays find their homes,” said Green. “Citizens take pictures of lost pet(s) and post on social media sites. There are at least eight lost, found or abandoned Facebook sites that work with our community and local facilities.”
Locals can just type into their Facebook search bar “lost dog Tahlequah,” and several groups will appear. All they have to do is take a photo of the dog they’ve found, post it to the group, and wait for it to circulate until an owner is located.
“Not only does the owner save an impound fee, which can be applied to resolve or repair [how] the pet escaped, the posts provide an opportunity for neighbors to become acquainted with pets in their neighborhood,” said Green. “In addition, if the pet escapes again, our community can cross-reference posts to locate the owner.”
The Animal Control Office partners with Tahlequah’s Pets for Life office to deliver pet owner support services. It is a program started by the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita. Green said the partner can assist people with basic veterinarian care, tools and supplies to keep pets in homes and out of shelters.
Those who find a lost dog should approach them carefully. Cornering them or quickly grabbing them could scare the dog, causing it to run away or bite someone. Animal Control can assist with dogs that might be too excited or nervous to be around strangers.
Every animal picked up by Animal Control will also be shared on the City of Tahlequah Facebook page. Green said it is a full-time job monitoring the various sites people post to, and the average lost dog finds its owner in 24 to 72 hours.
“Community activism is key to our success,” said Green. “Without the support from out social media sites and citizens, many pets would not make it out of shelters. We understand caring for a lost pet can be a difficult task, so we strongly recommend you contact the appropriate facility immediately for documentation and assistance.”
Get help
For those who need help with animals within the city limits, call 918-456-1241. For people who need assistance with animals in Cherokee County, they can call 918-457-7997. And those looking to contact the Pets for Life program can call 918-323-1780.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.