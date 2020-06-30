5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Fire hydrants installed at strategic locations

When a fire breaks out, locals call on the Tahlequah Fire Department to put out the flames. But fire engines can only carry so much water, so the department uses hydrants placed strategically throughout town to extinguish burning structures.
Former TFD Chief Ray Hammons, now planning and zoning compliance coordinator, said the hydrants around town are used quite often.
“If we have a structure fire, one of the first things we’ll do is grab a hydrant and hook onto them, because that gives us an endless source of water supply,” he said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority owns the hydrants, pipes, and water. While it’s the TPWA’s decision where a hydrant is installed, the utility receives advice from the fire department.
“They will take suggestions from us, as far as where there’s a development going in, where there’s remote access that there may need to be a hydrant,” said Hammons. “In the rural areas, for instance, every section mile road, they want to put a hydrant so there’s at least one, so they can get access to refill for water.”
In residential areas, hydrants need to be 600 feet apart, and in commercial areas, they should be 300 feet apart. Because of logistics, it doesn’t always work out that way if there is a building or a ditch that wouldn’t allow for easy access to the hydrant.
“You want a hydrant that’s not right next to a building or a structure that could burn,” said Hammons. “It needs to be set away from it, so when the building is burning, you’re not having to stand next to the fire to hook up the hydrant.”
Hammons said the installation of fire hydrants mainly requires common sense.
Different brands of fire hydrants have been used throughout the years. Some have nozzles that allow for larger hoses. Essentially, there are two types of hydrants: wet barrel hydrants and dry barrel hydrants. Wet barrel hydrants are typically in parts of the country where freezing temperatures are uncommon, as the hydrant is filled with water at all times. They are cheaper and easier to maintain. Dry barrel hydrants can be found in places where temperatures reach below freezing often, as the hydrant includes a valve that keeps the water below the frost line.
Hammons said the fire hydrants are maintained annually, as the TPWA will flush them, make sure they are working correctly, and lubricate them with oil.
