5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Hikers advised on how to avoid getting lost

When traversing through the vast wilderness of northeast Oklahoma, it can be easy to get turned in the wrong direction, but it's important that hikers stay calm when lost in the woods.
Planning ahead can help prevent hikers, hunters and outdoorsmen from getting lost in the first place. It can also save their lives if they do get lost.
Those preparing for an outdoor excursion might want to purchase a small GPS unit, although they can sometimes lose their signal or the battery could fail. Knowing how to use a compass and a map could also stave off unplanned nights in the woods.
Cherokee County Undersheriff James Brown said adventurers should carry an extra, portable phone charger with them.
There's a chance it might not work in remote areas, but a lost hiker could try going to the top of a hill to make a phone call.
"Depending on your phone, I can usually find our where your phone is and triangulate it so we can get a general area where to search," said Brown. "You can ping a phone, but the problem with that is it depends on what phone you have. Like with AT&T, I can ping your AT&T phone and it can get me within [a few feet]. If you have any of the other ones, it could be one mile west of a tower and cover a huge area."
A general awareness of the hiking area can help prevent the explorer from getting lost. Those who are planing to go out into the wilderness should pack extra water, a space blanket, and some food.
If they know they'll be driving on roads susceptible to mud holes, they should bring a jack and extra tire, just in case.
"If you're in a car and you get stuck and something happens out in the woods, stay with the vehicle, because we will eventually get a helicopter or plane to fly over," said Brown. "The car is a lot easier to see than you."
It's also important that people tell someone where they plan to go camping, hiking, fishing, or boating.
That gives authorities a general area of where to start looking. If a lost hiker is not near a vehicle, he should find the nearest road and stay there until help arrives.
"If there's no road close for you to go to, go up," said Brown. "If you've got any kind of clothing you're wearing that are brightly colored, stick it on a tree limb. So if a plane flies over, they're going to be able to see something. Or let's say you find a stream, it's going to flow down to another stream and eventually to a bridge or road. So follow the stream, because you're getting water and it will eventually lead to something."
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, as soon as hikers realize they are lost, they should stop, stay calm, and stay put.
It's recommended that people go through their minds to try and determine where they are, and if there are any landmarks they can see. If they are on a trail, they should stay on it. Following drainage or a stream should be the last resort. It's important not to walk aimlessly.
USDA's Forest Service recommends hikers stop and rest when they start to feel tired.
When stopping to eat, resting in the shade for at least 30 minutes will help energy levels.
Drinking plenty of water will help people avoid dehydration, as will avoiding walking during the middle of the day.
