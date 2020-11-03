Area residents looking to update their wardrobes on the cheap have a variety of options in Tahlequah.
The city is home to several consignment shops and thrift stores, where clothing for all ages can be found at a decent price. At Threadz Consignment on Muskogee Avenue, people can bring their unwanted clothes in to be sold inside the shop, splitting the sales 50/50 with the business. Owner Teresa Williams said the system makes it easy to acquire nicer outfits at a lower cost.
“Everybody is struggling, especially now,” said Williams. “People always struggle and they need quality clothing. This isn’t a thrift store, so we’re really picky. Everything here has no stains, no holes, but the prices are lower like thrift store prices for people to be able to get clothes for their children or for themselves for work.”
Threadz has clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories.
One Moore Time-Upscale Consignment and Boutique uses the same system as Threadz, as people cane bring their clothing in to be sold in the store. Those looking to save a buck can find men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, and the shop always seems to be getting new clothing in. For instance, last week, it advertised some new products from Lululemon, including sweaters, leggings, tank tops and more.
Remarkables, a volunteer-run thrift shop, often has new specials and deals it offers at different times throughout the month. There, people will find clothing and shoes to add to their closets, and the proceeds go toward Northeastern Health System.
The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Restore Rack can be an easy place to quickly shop and pick up a few items, as the staff has tried to make shopping simple by color coordinating the racks. The store has clothing for everyone, as well as bedding, toys and accessories.
“We have winter accessories out right now, as in hats, coats, gloves, scarves, and boots,” said Assistant Manager Santos Rodriguez.
It won’t break the bank to buy a few items from the Restore Rack, either. The shop often gets new items with the tags still on them, so the Rack prices them at half of what they cost for retail. And on sale days – Mondays and Wednesdays – customers could purchase those new items for even less.
“For our used clothing, normally it’s anywhere from50 cents to $8 [for one item],” said Rodriguez. “We kind of price them off condition, brand and stuff like that. We have good prices for our clothes. We have a bunch of grandparents that come shop for their grandchildren that they always have over, if they need extra clothes. This is the place to get something that if you need something really quick and easy.”
