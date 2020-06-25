5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Lakes, river ideal for taking variety of fish

By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
With Lake Tenkiller, Fort Gibson Lake, and the Illinois River, there's no shortage of water in Cherokee County, which means there's no shortage of fish, either.
With 130 miles of shoreline and an average depth of 51 feet, Lake Tenkiller, south of Tahlequah, avails itself to a wide variety of species and fishing spots - so much so that it has been home to multiple Bassmaster tournaments. West of Tahlequah, the Fort Gibson Lake also offers a lot of opportunities for fishermen to cast a line.
Blayke Haggard, president of the Northeastern State University Fishing Team, said both lakes are relatively close in abundance of fish, adding that they hold "a vast amount of different fish and numerous species."
"As for game fish, in Lake Tenkiller, you can expect to find smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and spotted bass," said Haggard. "In Fort Gibson, you can expect to find mostly largemouth and spotted bass."
Both lakes are known to have a decent population of white and black crappie, as well as sunfish and catfish. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, largemouth and smallmouth bass in Tenkiller are subject to a 13- to 16-inch slot limit, meaning fishermen cannot harvest them if they measure between those lengths. On both Tenkiller and Fort Gibson, crappie must be a minimum of 10 inches to harvest.
Finding the most successful method of fishing depends on weather, water clarity, and the type of species a fisherman is targeting, said Haggard.
"There are many different styles that many anglers use to catch the different species," he said. Also, if you go to a different body of water, the tactics might completely change. In the summertime, a lot of fish move offshore, especially on Tenkiller and Fort Gibson. You can target these fish by using common baits like a jig, a big worm, or a crank bait."
There are two state parks on Lake Tenkiller - Cherokee Land State Park and Tenkiller State Park - where people can fish from the shore, as well as boat ramps for those who want to get on water. The same goes for Fort Gibson Lake, to which Sequoyah State Park is adjacent. Haggard has some ideas for bait, too.
"Personally, one of my favorite baits to throw in the summertime is a shaky head or a jig," he said. "I feel like I can get a lot of bites, as well as get quality bites that help me in tournaments."
While much of the upper Illinois River near Tahlequah is used by floaters, anglers can also find fish if they can find a quiet place to cast a line. It has smallmouth and largemouth bass. Haggard doesn't fish the river very often, but said there is a decent number of spotted bass. Although outside of Cherokee County, the lower Illinois River, below Lake Tenkiller Dam, is perhaps the best place in Oklahoma for trout fishing. The Fisheries Division of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife stocks streams in four locations with trout every weekend from the end of March through the July Fourth weekend. Anglers are allowed to use any bait they like, and as long as the fish are not harmed, fisherman may catch and release endlessly. The limit for keepers is six per person.
According to the ODWC, the lower Illinois is one of only two year-round trout fisheries. Also, fishing conditions are heavily dependent upon hydropower and other released from the Tenkiller Dam. While not as popular, anglers can also find largemouth bass, white bass, sauger and walleye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.