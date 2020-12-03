5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Library offering holiday virtual programs

The Tahlequah Public Library has come up with several programs for adults looking for something safe to do this holiday season.
Many library programs this year have gone virtual due to the pandemic, as TPL has made them available on Facebook. On Dec. 9 at noon, patrons can join Literacy Coordinator Cathy Monholloand for the Beyond the Book Program, to hear a discussion on a historical novel about World War II underwater warfare.
"For the one this month, she said she's actually learning some different things she was unfamiliar with," said Robin Mooney, branch manager. "It's called a 'Game of Birds and Wolves,' by Simon Parkin. She'll talk about the book and some of the things going on in history that fits with it."
The book is about the Battle of the Atlantic and how members of the Women's Royal Naval Service devised a strategy to defeat Nazi U-boats in World War II by using war games.
"It was something that was actually developed and used in the war effort," said Mooney.
The library will host adult come-and-go crafts and give a demonstration on Facebook on Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. Participants will be able to pick up their craft kits Dec. 16-19. Those who take part can expect a Christmas-themed craft.
Another adult virtual program this month is Adult Story Time, Dec. 21-24 at 7 p.m. Gerran Walker will tell classic Christmas stories for those who tune in to the Facebook Live event.
Many families are looking to stay indoors this year. Sitting down to a board game will keep families entertained and safe. So TPL will host Board Game Adventures Dec. 23, at noon.
"We have board games that we check out to people," said Mooney. "A few of our staff will demonstrate the game and one of our staff will explain a little bit about it. There will be a little clip of what the game is about."
There will also be a focus on music.
"That's kind of a very fun and different one," said Mooney. "It's nice to have music at Christmas, so that should be interesting."
Eastern Oklahoma Library System is also partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to give a 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's program. It will give participants a chance to learn more about changes in their loved ones' memories and gather resources regain Alzheimer's.
"One thing I've liked in what I've heard about this is not only is it for helping with Alzheimer's, but also so many of our seniors have been having to stay in more," said Mooney. "So it talks about how that can be affecting them mentally. So if someone sees issues with their senior in their life, they could be wanting to go to this group also to participate."
An Alzheimer's program is Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., and will be hosted through Zoom. The course is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit www.eols.org, or call the Tahlequah Public Library for more information at 918-456-2581.
There is still time to enter into the Eastern Oklahoma Library System's Holiday Music Showcase. Residents in the EOLS service area can submit a one-minute musical sample of their original performance before Dec. 6. Two finalists from each library branch will be selected, including Tahlequah and Hulbert, and they will provide a full-length song to be featured in the virtual program. The showcase will premier the week before Christmas, and will be available on the EOLS YouTube channel.
