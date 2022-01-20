5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Library program gives prizes for reading

The Tahlequah Public Library is challenging people of all ages to read more and help the library possibly earn some prizes.
For the remainder of the month, the TPL is participating in the Read for a Better World challenge, which is open to the whole family. There are four different categories: ages birth-5; 6-10; 11-17; and 18 and up. Gerran Walker, of TPL, said each age group has a different set of books to read, based on reading level and age.
“These books are to help build a better world, to help increase your empathy, and to read about diversity,” she said. “These are really great books. Some of them, especially in the adult section, are some great classics.”
All readers have to do is visit the Eastern Oklahoma Library System website, eols.org, and click the link to register with the Beanstack app. They register themselves or a child onto the app, where they’ll be able to log their reading minutes and the number of books they’ve read.
Walker said the library had a similar challenge last summer and the staff received a lot of positive feedback.
“The great thing about this challenge is that it’s not just for our library patrons and our library system,” she said. “This is for the whole U.S., and there is a contest going on. If we can get enough people to read all these different kinds of books and to do the challenge, we might be able to win some free books, and maybe even free author visits. We hope you’ll participate to help us win those books and those virtual author visits.”
One of the books included on the list for younger readers is “My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder,” by Nie Jun. The graphic novel shows what life is like in an older, rural area of Beijing. Walker said since most Americans have never been to China, they can learn a lot about what the world is like there. She said participants don’t have to worry about ordering the physical copy and waiting for it to come in.
“The super-cool thing is you can read all of these books on your phone, computer or table,” she said. “If I wanted to read ‘Walden: On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,’ all I have to do is tap on the book. If you tap ‘read now,’ you can read the book for free on your device right now.”
Participants don’t have to pay a visit to the library to turn in results, as the Beanstack app will help calculate the number of minutes a person reads.
Some books listed for adults doing the reading challenge include “The American Dream? A Journey on Route 66,” by Shing Yin Khor; “Twelve Years a Slave,” by Solomon Northup; and “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott. Walker said readers might get confused reading books like “Little Women,” because of references to certain clothing they wear, games they play or books they read. So the library has Eyewitness Classics, which help explain to readers the details of older novels.
“The great thing is it’s a great supplement to reading the book, because these go into tons of detail and explain all the bits and pieces that if you were living in the 1800s you would have understood,” she said. “These little supplements are lots of help to understanding classic texts, because these were written for people of their time, and it’s sometimes a little confusing for us in the 21st century to be able to understand what they’re talking about.”
Patrons are challenged to read at least one book before the end of the month, or at least 60 minutes of reading. To learn more about about the Read for a Better World challenge, visit eols.org.
