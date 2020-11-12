5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Local farms have Christmas trees ready

For those who enjoy the holidays, the season would not be the same without a Christmas tree to decorate, place presents beneath and gather around with friends and family.
While artificial trees last longer and can be reused year after year, there is nothing like the smell of a freshly-cut one. Fortunately, the area is home to two tree farms where families can pick out their own trees.
Donna Wilkinson of Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest said it takes just a little care to keep a tree throughout the season.
"Some people are afraid if they cut a tree down too early, it's going to die on them," said Wilkinson. "But if a tree is watered almost daily, it will last from before Thanksgiving until way after Christmas."
The Wilkinson farm opens the day after Thanksgiving, and families can visit to have their pictures taken, drink apple cider and pick out trees.
"We have several different varieties we grow and we actually bring in a couple of different varieties we can't grow," said Wilkinson. "We have pre-cut trees and we have choose-and-cut trees. We bring in Noble firs, Fraser firs, and Douglas firs. You can't grow them here; they come from Oregon and high-altitude places where it's cool."
As for the cut-and-choose trees, the Wilkinson Forest has Virginia pines, Murray cypress, Arizona cypress and Carolina cypress. After Thanksgiving, the forest will be open Thursday through Sundays, from 1 p.m. to dark. To schedule a photo session with an on-site photographer, call 918-708-5115. For more information about the farm, call 918-822-0462.
The JANDA Bend Christmas Trees farm will open on Black Friday, too. Visitors can stop by Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. They can also make appointments to visit during the week.
"Predominantly Virginia pine is what we grow," said Jerry Adams. "We also have some Scotch pines and some Leyland cypress. The firs and the spruces just do not like Oklahoma."
JANDA Bend is open through Christmas Eve. Customers don't need to rush, as the farm always has enough to last through December.
"I always have plenty of trees," he said. "I probably overplanted over the years when my market was smaller than what I was imagining."
This year, they plan to have some ornaments. While the farm normally offers apple cider and hot chocolate, due to COVID-19, the beverages will not be served this year. Visitors will be asked to wear masks while in the sales area, but they can let their faces breathe while out in the fields.
Still, Adams said picking out trees is a timeless tradition and makes for a great family outing.
"That's where I get my jollies - watching the families come and seeing the kids grow up from being babes in arms until they get into their teens," said Adams. "We've been selling since 2006, so we get to watch families grow."
JANDA Bend Christmas Trees is about halfway between Tahlequah and Stilwell in Cherokee County, said Adams. The address is 26426 E. McLemore Hollow Road, in Stilwell. For more information, call 918-458-0834, or 918-207-2404.
